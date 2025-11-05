BU invites university community to help design future campus spaces, students reflect on current environment

Boston University Campus Planning and Operations released an interactive survey Oct. 30 seeking student and faculty opinions on physical campus spaces and changes they would like to see implemented.

“The survey provides an opportunity for the BU Community to contribute ideas that may be included in the long-term planning process, and ultimately the University’s Institutional Master Plan,” BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press.

The survey, which is open until Nov. 14, begins with an interactive campus map and asks students and faculty to draw points, lines or shapes demarcating their on-campus routines, experiences and preferences. The survey also invites community members to do the same for off-campus areas in Boston.

After designing the map, participants answer a series of questions about their demographics and on-campus transportation habits.

“The survey is part of a greater initiative that is developing our campus framework,” said Gregg Snyder, vice president for Campus Planning and Operations. “This framework is an iterative, flexible roadmap that will guide the decision making for campus renewal [and] development across all of our campuses.”

Senior Vice President for Operations Derek Howe said the survey aims to find campus possibilities for the “strategic framework exercise” that BU President Melissa Gilliam is currently developing.

Snyder said BU Operations is gathering community opinions as the beginning of a three-phase initiative in collaboration with Sasaki, a design and planning firm.

The survey responses will help create scenarios that will be presented to the University’s leadership and a “variety of round tables,” including the Faculty Council and BU Student Government, to define guidelines and principles for the future of BU’s environment.

Sophomore Stephanie Lemache said she likes the current state of campus spaces.

“It’s really nice going by BU Beach, sitting down, laying down, catching a good breeze,” Lemache said. “It’s really nice, even though it’s a little crowded.”

Lemache said she’s seen construction work around BU and believes the campus “needs a little fixing,” particularly for dorms like Warren Towers, which is currently under construction.

Senior Aung Min Thein said he thinks BU’s campus has a diverse selection of places and services for students to utilize every day.

“The spaces that are offered to students [are] very nice. You have a ton of study spaces,” he said. “Most of the time I’m just studying.”

Senior Tess Shotland said she likes that there are various indoor spaces for when there is inclement weather. Shotland was a freshman when the Center for Computing and Data Sciences opened and believes it was a valuable addition to the campus.

However, Shotland said she would like to see more lounge areas on campus, such as those located in the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground.

Participants who respond to the survey by Nov. 14 have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the men’s or women’s Beanpot hockey games or one of 10 Amazon gift cards worth $100, Snyder said. He said he hopes to get as many people as possible to do the survey.

“If we could get 10 to 20% of the community [to respond], I would be very happy,” Snyder said.

However, students reported they haven’t seen the survey and were never informed about it.

Min Thein said he was unaware of the BU survey and feels neutral about whether or not he will respond to it.

“In terms of services, I’m pretty satisfied at the moment,” he said.