Boston’s urban environment threatens ‘unseen universe of organisms’ within trees, recent BU study finds

No matter where you live, trees are a facet of everyday life. Beneath their bark, however, the invisible ecosystems supporting trees in urban areas are beginning to unravel, spelling bad news for their health and ours.

A study published last month found urban stressors such as heat and pollution are disrupting the microbiomes of Boston’s oak trees. Boston University researchers Jennifer Bhatnagar, associate professor of biology, and Kathryn Atherton, a bioinformatics doctoral candidate and urban biogeoscience and environmental health trainee in Bhatnagar’s lab, co-authored the study.

Coined by microbiologist Joshua Lederberg in 2001, the term microbiome refers to the microscopic ecosystem of fungi, bacteria and other microorganisms living in a certain habitat.

Maintaining a healthy microbiome is essential for tree health, according to the study. A tree microbiome consisting of symbiotic microbes can assist it in absorbing nutrients or fighting disease, whereas one made up of “bad” microbes, such as pathogens or plant decomposers, can disrupt its natural cycle.

Trees in cities carry more harmful microbes than beneficial ones, making them weaker and less resilient, according to the study.

“We saw a huge decline in these low ground symbionts for trees. And on the flip side, in urban areas, we saw this increase in wood decomposers,” Atherton said. “This increase in wood decomposers in the city trees might be these wood decomposers eating the tree roots below ground.”

Atherton said the team also observed an increase in microbes that produce greenhouse gases, specifically nitrous oxide, suggesting urban trees might be contributing to greenhouse emissions rather than offsetting them.

“We plant trees in order to help try to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” Atherton said. “While the tradeoffs might be pretty minor, we are seeing this collection of greenhouse gas-producing microbes.”

Despite the concerns this study may raise, Bhatnagar emphasized there are some relatively simple solutions, such as by not removing leaves from the ground every fall.

“Those leaves [are] a source of nutrients and a way to create soil organic matter underneath [trees’] canopies,” she said. “Putting the leaves back down where they were, logistically, would require some changes in the city, but it’s something they could do.”

Atherton said the study also recommended city planners consider the use of mulch, a substance that tops soil to help trees retain moisture and ensure “good” microbes are the primary nutrient source for the tree.

“Mulch is kind of like the vegetables or the fruit [for trees],” she said. “It’ll keep the soil cooler, adjust the pH a little bit and hold on to more moisture for those trees.”

David Meshoulam, co-founder and executive director of Speak for the Trees Boston, a nonprofit that aims to preserve, care and expand Boston’s tree canopy, said tree health is especially an issue within lower income and predominantly nonwhite neighborhoods.

“[It’s] no surprise that trees, like any other asset, are less well cared and less well preserved and maintained in poorer neighborhoods and neighborhoods of color,” Meshoulam said. “That’s no accident, and it continues to impact not only people today but people for the future.”

The health of urban trees is a matter of “environmental justice,” Meshoulam said. Those at the highest risk of these challenges should also have the voice, power and authority to combat it, he said.

“Especially as we face climate change, [we] need to think about trees as a way to help every resident in the city of Boston live healthy, vibrant lives,” he said. “It’s not just about surviving. It’s about thriving.”

Though invisible to the naked eye, trees are rich with life that are vital to the health of cities and their residents, Bhatnagar said.

“Trees are not just trees. Trees are whole communities,” she said. “The more we know about this unseen universe of organisms that we coexist with, the better decisions we’ll be able to make for ourselves and for the rest of the environment.”