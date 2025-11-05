‘We have to find our people’: Museum of Science panel tackles role of technology in loneliness epidemic

In 2023, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy formalized the concern of loneliness as an epidemic in an official advisory, stating one in two adults in the United States reported experiencing loneliness in recent years. A major culprit, he said, is technology.

More than two years later, the loneliness crisis remains “one of society’s biggest problems,” speakers said at a late-night symposium Oct. 22 at the Museum of Science.

The symposium — “The Loneliness Epidemic: Big Tech’s Role and Responsibility” — was held as part of the museum’s yearlong Being Human program and featured a panel of experts to examine technology’s effects on a lack of social connection.

The panelists included Ellen Braaten, founder of the Learning and Emotional Assessment Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, Ashley Hocking, head of marketing at Boston Venture Studio, Andy Ihnatko, a technology journalist, and John Borders IV, the City of Boston’s director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment.

Braaten, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, said healthy human connection plays a significant role in preventing mental health issues such as depression.

“A healthy community builds healthy people,” Braaten said. “They help us keep control and modify and regulate our own mood systems.”

The trajectory of increased anxiety and depression has only been exacerbated by the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Braaten stressed that while digital communication can be a vehicle for connection, it should not be the only one.

“We have to find our people,” she said. “Technology can help with that, but it is not the solution.”

Ihnatko said big technology companies, in designing their algorithms to maximize engagement, have retracted from their original purpose of connecting users to other people.

“Data is the opiate of platforms,” he said. “They are addicted to it. Once they start metering how people are engaging with that platform, they start figuring out, ‘How can we fine tune our algorithm to get people to keep scrolling?’”

To maintain healthy online platforms, Ihnatko said technology companies should be regulated to ensure they have their users’ interests at heart.

“You need to have an ethics program that’s built in from the ground up,” he said. “There has to be that firewall that says that this is a line we will not cross.”

Borders said he is working to create spaces to amplify Boston’s 23 neighborhoods, encouraging people to stay connected and “feel grounded in community” by stepping outside of the screen.

“We’re seeing the opportunity for people to really reveal what’s outside of their door when people are being challenged to walk, to engage in community in different ways,” he said. “They’re putting down their devices. They’re diving deeper in the community.”

Attendees of all ages flocked to the Science Museum’s Blue Wing to join in on the conversation.

Matt Downing, 20, a junior at Northeastern University, said he previously attended another panel at the museum and was compelled to return, as he was familiar with the loneliness epidemic and wanted to learn more from experts.

“If you ask nearly anyone in our generation, they would say they’ve, at some point, felt more lonely because of social media or the access we have to other people’s lives,” he said.

Matt Downing said taking the advice of the panelists to quit the frequent use of technology is “definitely easier said than done” for younger people.

“For us, it’s like, ‘Well, if I take a step back, no one else is going to, so why should I?’” he said.

This was Northeastern senior Bridget Downing’s first symposium. She said she was particularly interested in the symposium’s topic due to the prevalence of loneliness in Gen Z specifically.

She said by discussing loneliness, events like the symposium can draw more awareness to its consequences.

“Bringing up the topic is a very important step,” Bridget Downing said. “Creating this talk, I think, is very important to let people know what’s really going on.”

Attendee Liam Brister, a recent Northeastern graduate, said technology can assist social connection.

“Some of my closest relationships and my ability to engage in long-form conversation and my socialization occurred over the internet,” he said. “In the same way that these tools can be harmful, they can also be the solutions to some of the problems that we, as a society, have really got ourselves stuck in.”

Ihnatko said the solution to the loneliness epidemic is to look past the technology and see the humans behind the screen.

“So long as we remember that it’s people connecting to people, and reject all of the influences that are being put in front of us to make us forget about that, the sooner we will have the paradise that we deserve,” Ihnatko said.