‘Hidden in plain sight’: Advocates, lawmakers spotlight youth homelessness issues

Lawmakers and advocates commemorated National Youth Homelessness Awareness Month on Tuesday at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

“We are here to shine a light on the 14 to 24 year olds who are sleeping in cars, on a park bench or couch surfing with a friend or acquaintance,” said Elisabeth Jackson, president and CEO of Bridge Over Troubled Waters, the youth homelessness advocacy group that hosted the event.

“They’re serving coffee, bagging your groceries, studying in the classroom with your kids,” she said. “They are invisible to many people, but not to any of us here.”

The event centered around proposed legislation to allow homeless youth between the ages of 15 and 18 to consent to supportive services and shelter without a parent or guardian.

The bill’s co-sponsor, democratic state Rep. Steven Utrino said the act aims to empower the young people capable of making decisions about their care, while also establishing clear criteria for informed consent.

While addressing the crowd, Utrino said without a legal guardian to provide consent, many homeless youth cannot gain access to critical programs, including food assistance, healthcare, education and employment services.

“This barrier leaves some of our most vulnerable youth disconnected from basic support services that will help them thrive and later transition to a secure and stable adulthood,” he said.

One in 10 young people, ranging from ages 18 to 24, experience homelessness every year, said Peter Ducharme, program director at Bridge Over Troubled Waters. This equates to a few thousand people in Boston every year, he said, and over 2,400 young people sought out Bridge’s services last year.

“For young adults experiencing homelessness, it’s often hidden in plain sight, but much more common than I think anybody ever realizes,” Ducharme said.

He listed rising rents, people aging out of foster care without support and family conflict as a few of the many reasons for youth homelessness.

Youth advocate Jayden Hernandez shared his experience with homelessness at the event, recalling sleeping on floors and couches while attending school and holding down a job.

He said the proposed legislation, if passed, would support a demographic “too often unheard and unsupported.”

“This bill gives us more than funding. It gives us stability,” he said. “It gives us time to breathe, to focus on school, on work, on building lives instead of just survival.”

Kevin Simon, a pediatric psychiatrist at Boston Children’s Hospital, said at the event that healing can feel impossible when each day is about survival.

“They become the quote unquote ‘homeless,’ rather than a person that has a name, a history and a story,” he said. “When we choose to give our attention to young people fully and unwaveringly, we choose to see the future of our Commonwealth more clearly.”

The government shutdown — now the longest in American history — and federal actions have impacted the efforts of advocacy groups working with homeless youth.

Jackson said the freeze on SNAP benefits coincides with the “saddest time of the year” – when families come together to celebrate the holiday season while homeless and at-risk youth scrape together funds for a meal.

She added that Bridge Over Troubled Waters has been unable to draw on any of the funding that was given to it because of federal actions.

“We’re known to be a crisis organization, and we’re just gonna keep rolling,” Jackson said. “We’re not gonna cut anything on the front end.”

Breaktime, a Boston-based organization focused on the intersection between housing stability and job and financial insecurity for young adults, has also been affected by the uncertainty surrounding government funding, said Chris Cotrone, senior director of communications and strategic initiative.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who are deciding to hold off on what their typical giving would be because they’re trying to figure out where their gifts are most urgently needed,” he said. “[Federal] decisions are indirectly completely shifting the fundraising landscape for nonprofits.”

Cotrone emphasized the importance of providing support to at-risk youth before it’s too late.

“Young adult homelessness and chronic homelessness are not the same thing,” Cotrone said. “Meeting young people before they reach the point of chronic homelessness is crucial to breaking that cycle of homelessness.”