Sewage could continue to flow into Charles River amid proposal to reclassify its water quality

A new proposal by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to reclassify the water quality of the Charles River — which would allow for the continued spillage of sewage into the waterway — has sparked public safety concerns.

“This really would be an extraordinary step toward more pollution in the Charles,” said Emily Norton, executive director of the Charles River Watershed Association.

The flow of raw sewage into the river is triggered by combined sewer overflows, or CSOs. When heavy rainfall inundates sewer systems in Boston and Cambridge, CSOs discharge the overflow into local waterways.

The MWRA and the cities of Cambridge and Somerville currently operate 10 active CSOs that discharge into the Charles. CSOs pumped more than 47 million gallons of sewage into the Charles in 2024.

After a storm hits Boston, tainting the Charles with raw sewage, interaction with the water can cause gastrointestinal illness. The water is safe for swimming 70% of the time, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Last week, the MWRA announced its proposal, which is part of its draft Updated CSO Control Plan aimed at limiting CSO discharges, to reclassify the water quality of the Charles River from the EPA rating Class B to Class B (CSO).

While a waterway rated Class B — deemed safe for swimming — cannot be pumped with sewage, a Class B (CSO) rating allows for periodic sewage releases.

So Class B (CSO) rated rivers are prone to temporary closures to swimmers and boaters.

The MWRA has funneled over $900 million dollars into projects aimed at reducing CSO volumes by almost 90%, the agency wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press.

An updated draft of the proposal will be presented for public comment in January, and the final proposal will be decided on by early 2027.

Norton said the MWRA’s proposal to reclassify the Charles will undo much of the watershed’s efforts to clean up the river over the past decades.

“I believe very strongly that the MWRA staff have no conception of how much people care about the Charles River, for them to propose this idea with a straight face,” she said.

Alternatives to stormwater management that don’t involve dumping sewage into the Charles exist, Norton said.

“The most ambitious, which would largely solve the problem, would be a massive tunnel under the Charles up to 32 feet in diameter [and] over four miles long,” she said.

The tunnel, an option previously weighed by the MWRA, would capture and store sewage overflow.

The increased implementation of green storm infrastructure — including structures like rain gardens, permeable pavements, green roofs and bioswales — would also help absorb stormwater runoff to reduce flooding events, Norton said.

While eliminating CSOs would come at a high fiscal cost, she said halting progress would be detrimental in the face of heightened intensity of rainfall events from global warming.

“You got to finish the job,” Norton said. “The larger storms of climate change over time will bring more sewage into the river, so that’s the issue that we’re facing right now.”

Wendy Heiger-Bernays, a clinical professor emeritus at Boston University’s School of Public Health, said the sewage released into the Charles is not “disinfected” at all.

“What we’re concerned about is contact with the water that contains that raw sewage,” she said. “[Raw sewage] contains human pathogens, which can cause illness.”

Beyond CSOs, other issues — such as increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms — converge to restrict use of the rivers, Heiger-Bernays added.

“We should be seeking to improve the quality of the water, not decreasing the criteria against which we compare it,” she said.

With thousands biking, running, rowing and boating up and down the Charles daily, the proposal to reclassify the river has raised questions surrounding public safety.

BU freshman Bryce Herda, a triathlete who frequently trains on trails lining the Charles, said he has thought about swimming in the river, but would reconsider if the MWRA follows through with its proposal.

“That would suck if it got even worse,” Herda said. “It is a major part of Boston because it’s very cool to have a body of water that runs right through the city.”

Norton said those concerned about their safety amid the new proposal should convey their worries to state leaders.

“It’s really important for people who do care about the river, who want it to be actually cleaned up, for the MWRA to finish the job,” she said. “They need to make their voices known to the MWRA board, to their state legislators, to the governor.”