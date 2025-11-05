BU releases Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, students reflect on campus security

Boston University released its Annual Security and Fire Safety Report last month, detailing campus crime statistics and the University’s initiatives to improve safety and security.

The federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act requires BU to publish an annual crime log every Oct. 1.

BU ranked No. 1 as the safest college after dark, according to a study by PPS Homebuyers. The home investor group considered factors such crime and late-night safety resources.

The report begins with a message from Kelly Nee, the vice president for Safety, Security and Preparedness.

“Protecting the Boston University community is our highest priority,” Nee wrote. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to safety, security, and transparency, and to fostering an environment where everyone feels supported and included.”

In the report, the University included an appendix with information on BU programming and initiatives meant to promote awareness about safety resources and prevent violence.

The BU Police Department compiled the data in the study in collaboration with the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution and local law enforcement. The statistics include reports to BUPD, designated campus officials and local law enforcement entities.

For the third consecutive year, there were no residential fires reported on the Medical Campus.

However, the Charles River Campus reported eight.

A fire at 726 Commonwealth Ave. with an undetermined source caused more than $100,000 in damage. Heating equipment caused another fire at the Classics House, located at 176-178 Bay State Road, which resulted in between $1,000-$9,999 in damage.

The report also found decreased incidents of “forcible fondling,” or gropings, on both the Medical Campus and the CRC in 2024, which dropped from 22 to five reports and 21 to seven reports from 2023, respectively.

Reports of assault, burglary and robbery increased on both the CRC and the Medical Campus since last year.

Cyclists and pedestrians have been pushing for improved bike infrastructure and crosswalk signaling due to safety concerns, including along Commonwealth Avenue.

In an email to The Daily Free Press, BU spokesperson Colin Riley wrote there has been an increase in scooters traveling in bike lines and sidewalks, some of which are in the wrong direction or at unsafe speeds.

“Riders need to exercise care and safety, exactly as vehicle drivers who travel through campus need to be very careful of bicyclists and scooter riders and pedestrians,” Riley wrote. “A number of pedestrians and cyclists and scooter riders have had near-misses or been injured in crashes.”

Students should follow Residence Life and Housing Security rules, review safety tips on the BUPD website and report any suspicious persons or activity to BUPD, Riley wrote.

Though she feels safe on campus, sophomore Paola Flores, said the University could communicate with the community better during security risks, like the recent BU bus crash.

Freshman Sebastien Rail said he hasn’t had issues about feeling unsafe, but this might not necessarily apply to how everyone on campus feels.

“I have a lot of female friends who, sometimes, if they’re walking home late at night, they might feel a little bit uncomfortable or feel like they might be in danger sometimes,” Rail said. “But, for me personally, I haven’t had too many issues of feeling unsafe.”