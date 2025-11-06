It’s not a competition — but it feels like one

Why do we feel the need to compete with our friends? Where does this come from? Does it become harmful to the friendship?

Maybe you’ve noticed this in your friendships, or maybe you’re that friend. Either way, most of us have likely experienced feeling like we’re competing with a good friend of ours.

In a fast-paced environment like college, it’s easy to get swept up in the idea that we must all be on the same track and moving at the same pace. But some people might be ahead of you, and that’s okay.

Just because your friend got a 95% on her last exam does not mean you must get 100% to prove yourself. We should be celebrating our friends’ successes and not thinking we must prove we’re better than our friends.

Constantly thinking in this negative way breeds discontent. Even if they’re just thoughts, sometimes they can come out in your words or actions in the heat of the moment.

The same goes for our social lives. Just because one of your friends starts spending more time with people from class or a club or is spending more time with a significant other, it doesn’t mean your friend is replacing you or that you need to feel threatened.

Healthy relationships allow space for multiple connections without turning them into competitions. Respecting each other’s individual experiences can prevent feelings of jealousy and insecurity from damaging relationships.

Our friendships thrive when we support each other’s growth and do not see each other as rivals.

So, where does this desire to compete with the people closest to you come from?

If you have siblings or grew up playing a sport, your competitive nature likely stems from there. You may have been conditioned to compete with your siblings — even in a playful way — or with teammates to win a trophy or praise from a coach.

This can sometimes cause the lines between playful competition and proving yourself as a “winner” to blur.

In other cases, this competition can result from insecurity. Competitive friends may be feeling insecure in their social life, academics, family or romantic relationships — which can lead to a desire to compete with or emulate their friend.

It is not that they want to become their best friend, but rather, they want to prove to themselves they can achieve the same successes — or even surpass them.

It’s easy for an initial mindset of thinking your friend is so cool and smart for accomplishing goals to switch to a negative mindset, wondering why you can’t do the same or better. This is especially true if you are not confident in what you do.

But to prevent competition, we need to remember that everyone’s successes come at different times. You cannot put yourself on someone else’s timeline. Everyone’s timeline is different, especially in college, as we all have unique experiences and histories.

Now, competition is not always toxic. Competition is natural and can sometimes even be healthy. If you and your friend share a similar goal, you can use competition to keep each other on track and possibly reach your goal sooner than anticipated.

It becomes toxic when one or both people begin to see this competition as a way to outdo each other. If there’s a promotion, grade or award at stake, it might make the competition unhealthy.

The big question: What do you do if you think your friendship might be slipping into unhealthy competition?

The best thing you can do is address the situation head on. Be honest and open, and ask your friend from the heart why you think this might be happening.

When addressing a situation like this, it’s important to remember that genuine friends do not want to hurt each other. If you bring up your concern and your friend dismisses or ignores your feelings, it may be the better and healthier decision to put some distance between the friendship.

It is easy to get caught up in your own feelings and think you need to prove yourself in some way. But when we start to feel this way, it’s important to remember that everyone’s lives are different. We have different goals, challenges and successes — to compare yourself to someone else is to sell yourself short.