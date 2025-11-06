Hockey players welcomed Boys and Girls Club of Boston for a skate night

Agganis Arena is usually filled with talented hockey players and thousands of fans throughout the season. On Oct. 28, however, the rink was open to a unique set of skaters.

Kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of East Boston, Dorchester and Charlestown gathered inside Agganis, where they had the chance to skate alongside some of the stars from the Boston University men’s and women’s hockey teams.

The players provided skating lessons, competed in races and built friendships with the kids over a post-skate pizza meal from T. Anthony’s Pizzeria.

Mick Frechette, a junior defenseman on the men’s team and the event organizer, said the event reminded him of his own upbringing.

“It’s just great to see their smile[s] on their faces, see how happy they are and see how cool they think it is that we get to do this every day,” Frechette said. “For myself and my teammates, it’s a pretty valuable lesson to realize how fortunate and how lucky we are to play the game we love every single day.”

Frechette credited the idea of the initiative to Josh Kraft, former president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston and Frechette’s close family friend. Kraft reached out to Frechette, asking him to host and facilitate the event.

“He’s been a great friend and role model to me,” Frechette said. “I’ve done work with the Boys and Girls Club in the past, and it’s really helped me stay grounded in who I am and who I want to be in this world.”

Sydney Healey, a senior forward on the women’s team who took part in the event, said BU’s hockey programs hold significance in the greater community.

“Hockey is a big part of Boston University, and I think that both the women’s and men’s teams are always looking at ways to give back to the community,” she said. “This is just a small portion of a lot of the things that we’ve done, and it’s honestly such a cool thing to have a love for the sport and be able to share it with everyone else.”

For Chris Tucker, the athletic director of the Boys and Girls Club of Charlestown, the event was a great opportunity for kids with different skill levels in the sport to learn in a venue where some of the best play.

“Boston’s definitely a hockey town, and to see one of the most prestigious hockey universities in the country give back to a nonprofit like the Boys and Girls Club is just an incredible opportunity for these kids,” Tucker said.

Frechette said he hopes to continue to work with the Boys and Girls Club to organize more events — whether they relate to hockey or other BU sports teams. In the meantime, he’ll continue to use the privilege he has as a part of the team as his beacon to give back.

“You see it every night at Agganis for home games and the fan base that we have, and it’s pretty special to be a part of this program and this school,” Frechette said. “For me to give back to the community, that makes this program so special.”