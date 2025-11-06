Let the Games Begin: Women in sports with new events at 2026 Winter Olympics

With new events added, the 2026 Winter Olympics will feature the highest percentage of female athletes in Winter Games history at 47%.

Closing the gender gap at the Olympic Games has been long overdue.

Female athletes have dominated the Games in recent years. During Paris 2024, only three athletes won five medals. Two of them were women: American swimmer Torri Huske and Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan.

For Beijing 2022, three of the top five individual medal hauls belonged to women — Norwegian biathlete Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten and Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug.

Women’s gymnastics events days composed the four most-viewed days of the Paris Games on NBC. In 2022, viewers tuned in the most for the women’s hockey final between the United States and Canada on CBC, which became the most-watched event for the Beijing Games.

Luckily, the 2024 Summer Olympics — the first edition of the Games to have full gender parity — recognized female athletes even more with an equal number of spots for male and female athletes in Paris for the first time in the 128-year history of the modern games. 5,712 men and 5,503 women registered to compete.

The Summer Games before Paris also pushed for gender equality, with Tokyo debuting a new tradition of each country presenting one male and one female flag-bearer for the Parade of Nations in the Opening Ceremonies. Prior to that switch, each country was only elected one flag-bearer to represent it, per Olympic rules.

Now, for the Winter Olympics, the effort to achieve gender parity comes from the types of competitions offered. One new sport will be added next year — ski mountaineering — and five new events: women’s luge doubles, women’s and men’s freestyle skiing dual moguls, women’s large hill individual ski jumping and a mixed-team event in skeleton.

There are also some changes in existing events.

Men’s luge doubles will replace the current open double event, where countries had an option to field mixed teams but historically sent male-only teams. The alpine skiing competition will now be a mixed-team event instead of one for men and one for women. Milan-Cortina will be the first Winter Games where men and women will race the same distances in cross-country skiing.

Female athletes have advocated to close the gender gap in winter Olympic sports for a long time, and these changes are finally happening.

Molly Peters, a former college-level skier and head coach of St. Michael’s College, began a petition in 2020 with other college coaches to make National Collegiate Athletic Association races equidistant for male and female athletes. Her efforts succeeded, and change was implemented for the 2021-22 school year.

On the global stage, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation voted in May 2022 to alter the race distances in the World Cup before conducting a second vote in 2023 to make the change in world championships.

While luge has been part of the Winter Games since 1964, the idea of creating a specific women’s double competition gained traction in the last decade.

Women’s luge doubles has been a part of the international stage for a few years now, first introduced during the 2020 Lausanne Winter Youth Olympics and making its debut a year later at World Cup races during the 2021-22 season.

This change allows more opportunities for female athletes to compete on sports’ biggest stage. While luge open doubles never excluded women from competing, it was a norm for them to not be a part of this event. Adding women’s doubles acknowledges how female athletes have not had an opportunity in this luge race, making an effort towards parity in this sport.

Ski jumping has also taken many leaps towards gender equity, especially on the Olympic stage. The Olympics introduced the sport to women 11 years ago at the Sochi 2014 Olympics — but for men, it has existed since the beginning of the Winter Games in 1924.

Female ski jumpers have also advocated attire change. While the sport demands skin-tight uniforms because of aerodynamics, the female dress code also enforced extra hip pads until 2020. The reasoning from the international governing body was that it conformed better to the female body.

What is the point of ensuring uniforms are aerodynamic, if women are weighed down by more padding? Both the female and male athletes compete in the same sport. There is no reason to subject female athletes to additional challenges — that is not the point of sports.

There are still many steps to go to uplift female voices in sports — especially at the Winter Olympics — but 2026 Milan-Cortina will be monumental.