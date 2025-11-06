Boston residents, community groups pick up the slack where SNAP falls short

As the government shutdown continues into November, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has run out of funding, leaving tens of thousands of Boston households to face a tremendous food security gap — one that neighbors and local organizations have begun to fill.

Although President Trump’s administration announced Monday it would tap into emergency reserves to fund SNAP — a government initiative that helps low-income individuals and families purchase food — the payments for November have been delayed so far and will only amount to 65% of their usual amount.

The announcement follows an Oct. 31 ruling by a federal judge in Rhode Island ordering the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP by this Friday, Nov. 7, which the administration appealed.

Over 140,000 Boston residents — about one in five residents — are SNAP recipients, so much of the burden has fallen on food pantries, community centers and even neighbors.

Fenway Forward, formerly known as the Fenway Community Development Corporation — a nonprofit devoted to providing social services to residents which also collaborates with other nonprofits to distribute fresh produce — increased the amount of food it provided this week to keep up with demand, according to executive director Mallory Rohrig.

Yet within 30 minutes, all the food was gone, Rohrig said.

“We’re okay for the time being, but we are always looking for funding because we are always operating at a deficit,” Rohrig said. “The need is just so great.”

Jess Rubin, food access manager for the Allston Brighton Health Collaborative, said there needs to be sustainable solutions to address issues causing food insecurity. Smaller nonprofits like the Collaborative — an organization dedicated to improving community health that also supports residents with food deliveries and free farmers markets — “don’t have that capacity or power” in the long term, she said.

Rubin said there has been support from mutual aid efforts outside of formal organizations from community members, like dropping off food to community fridges and donating money to food pantries.

Allston Brighton residents have come together to establish a “Food Train” — an effort to match neighbors who need food with neighbors who can donate it. Donors choose what kinds of goods they’re able to provide — from full-cooked meals to canned food — and recipients can list dietary needs or restrictions.

Claire, a collaborator with the Food Train who wished to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns, said the community decided to help coordinate the effort after seeing numerous posts in the Allston Brighton Facebook Group about needing help or being unable to make ends meet amid SNAP cuts.

“If we have access [to food] in this moment, it’s just the most ethical thing to do,” Claire said.

As a mutual aid project rooted in collectivism, the Food Train addresses an “immediate and hyperlocal need” and reminds people they are “responsible for people around us,” Claire said.

“Mutual aid and community-based giving [are] the oldest form[s] of taking care of each other,” Claire said. “[They] have incredible radical capacity to challenge a system that says we need to be separate.”

Karen Jou, a jeweler and home chef who signed up to be a donor in the Food Train, said she’s concerned about college students who may lose SNAP benefits.

“If you don’t have enough food, you can’t really concentrate on the studying part,” Jou said.

Outside of the Food Train, Jou also contributes to community fridges in Allston-Brighton. She said she has seen “tremendous amounts of lines out the door” at the Orthodox Church Food Pantry and believes community-led efforts are “not even close” to closing the gap that SNAP freezes have created.

Claire said community-led efforts don’t let “government systems off the hook.”

“We’re striving to find tiny ways to help people get through the next three or four days,” Claire said. “This is in no way a long-term solution.”