Why are brands becoming more ‘casual’ on social media? BU students, faculty weigh in.

When Dunkin’ Donuts released its annual Spider Donut for Halloween in 2024, the company didn’t just post a promotional graphic — it unleashed “Spidey D,” an unhinged cartoon donut that hijacked Dunkin’s social media accounts, posted memes, argued in comment sections and declared, “I invented gaslighting.”

Boston University faculty and students across advertising, marketing and public relations said this shift to casual social media marketing joins the broader trend of brands leaning into humor that caters to Gen Z.

“The examples are new,” said Monique Kelley, an associate professor of the practice for strategic communication. “But at the core, these are still examples of brands who know how to engage with their customers.”

Kelley said brands’ move toward a casual voice comes at a time when social media is becoming less formal.

“Brands that are less serious really have the opportunity to be more humorous in how they engage with their audiences,” Kelley said.

Justin Joseph, associate professor of the practice of public relations, said data shows about 97% of Gen Z consumers use social media as their primary source of shopping inspiration — and brands have begun to take advantage of this.

“There’s also dollars behind this generation that [brands] really want to tap into,” Joseph said. “Brands recognize that, and because they understand that, they’re using a much more casual tone to appeal to that generation. It helps build connections. It helps appear more friendly as a brand.”

Junior Emily Carmichael, director of social media for the BU Buzz Magazine, said the strategy is effective for grabbing Gen Z’s attention.

However, Joseph said humor alone is not enough to succeed in marketing or advertising.

“Creativity and cleverness are good in many regards, but they don’t ultimately solve problems unless we train our students holistically to be very deep in their business acumen,” he said.

A humorous approach could also potentially come across as inappropriate or culturally insensitive for some audiences, Joseph added.

Kelley said while some brands have successfully embraced casual social media voices, others have misstepped. She pointed to brands like American Eagle, which put an ad out sparking controversy over potential eugenics references.

“We’ve seen [what happens] when [brands] don’t understand their audiences well,” she said. “These are companies that seemingly are tone deaf.”

Trish Babb, a marketing lecturer, described the shift toward informality as a part of a larger cultural phenomenon.

“Consumers, we evolve, we change. The way that brands speak to us evolves and changes with us,” she said. “This is part of that evolution of a society that is getting less formal.”

She said part of keeping up with that evolution relies on listening in real time.

“Social listening curates what’s happening on social [media] and gives you a sense of tone and trends and interactions that people are having with your brand,” Babb said.

Carmichael said, as an advertising student, she has learned to always keep up with the times.

“We haven’t really talked about that sort of trend in my classes,” Carmichael said, referring to brands’ increasingly casual approaches. “But it’s something I’m aware of because we are taught in our classes to always stay on top of what’s going on culturally.”

Joseph said though this trend exists now, it is always subject to change in the future.

“We’re in the middle of a very, very big trend toward a more casual tone,” he said. “That’s [not] necessarily something we can predict will always be the case.”

However, as new cultural phenomena rise and others die out, one trend remains consistent, Babb said.

“Consumers know when you’re being inauthentic. They know when you’re just trying to jump on a trend because it’s popular,” she said. “They’ll know. They’re smart.”