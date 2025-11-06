Title Town Takes: The Patriots didn’t make a deal at the deadline — is there a trade in store for the Red Sox?

The offseason is already underway for the Boston Red Sox, while the New England Patriots made underwhelming moves at the trade deadline.

The New England Patriots

Albeit ugly at times, the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-23 on Sunday, extending New England’s win streak to six in a row.

Quarterback Drake Maye had probably his worst game since Week 1. He struggled with turnovers, throwing an interception and fumbling the ball twice, losing one of them.

At the same time, if 279 total yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 102.5 is a bad game for Maye, the Patriots should be psyched to have him leading their offense.

For the second week in a row, Maye was sacked a total of six times. It seems like Maye might be caught up in trying to play hero ball. He has so much talent, and he’s such a gifted playmaker that he can often get away with it.

In fact, it’s these plays that have allowed the Patriots to succeed as much as they have so far this season. You don’t want Maye to lose that mindset, but it’s important to find a healthy balance.

Once Maye can consistently avoid losing yards by getting to his late reads after looking for downfield opportunities, he will truly propel himself into one of the league’s top players.

The Patriots seem to be back — and so are the scandals. In what is now being referred to as “Clapgate,” Head Coach Raheem Morris accused New England of using claps to simulate a snap cadence to throw off the Falcons’ offense.

This is absurd. Morris is clearly just looking for something to blame for the team’s mistakes.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins can be seen moving his hands — potentially clapping — before a play that saw quarterback Michael Penix Jr. commit an intentional grounding penalty at a critical point in the game. But in no way the Hawkins’ claps affected the play.

Hawkins was lined up 15 yards down the field in the opposite direction of where a quarterback’s claps would come from. No center at any level — nevermind the NFL — should be confused by this.

Watching the play, it’s clear that Hawkins was simply trying to get the attention of fellow defensive back Carlton Davis III to make sure they were ready.

It’s worth noting that under league rules, a “disconcerting signal” is a 15-yard penalty against the defense. The referees did not consider Hawkins’ claps to be involved in the play.

After many suspected the Patriots would make a deal to add defensive depth or a running back for the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the team stood pat.

New England did, however, make two deals the week prior that shipped off former captain Kyle Dugger to the Steelers and former second-round pick Keion White to the 49ers. They dealt both players for essentially nothing — only late-round pick swaps.

Dugger had two years remaining on his four-year, $58 million contract he signed in April 2024. After Head Coach Mike Vrabel was hired, Dugger was no longer a scheme fit, and getting out of his large contract became a priority for Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf.

The Patriots will eat some of the money that Dugger was due, but the trade will save the team money in the coming years, so I can see why they made the deal.

As for White, I was excited when he was drafted. He looked like he was all business and would strike fear into opposing linemen.

Unfortunately, the combination of prior mismanagement and the new coaching scheme has resulted in another highly drafted player that won’t pan out for the Patriots. At the end of the day, though, if he’s not going to get playing time, then getting something for him is better than nothing.

The Boston Red Sox

Now that the World Series has concluded, the MLB offseason has officially begun.

To no surprise, third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman has officially opted out of his contract and will test free agency, as will starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Outfielder Jarren Duran also reached a one-year, $7.7 million deal with the team, which kept him from entering the arbitration process. But, that certainly doesn’t mean he’s a lock to be on the team’s opening-day roster.

The Sox have a congested outfield, with both Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu winning Gold Glove awards this season. They have another outfielder in Roman Anthony, who is the future of the entire franchise.

As much as I love Duran, he seems to be the odd man out. Duran’s name has been involved in many trade rumors, and he could be used as a piece to land another starter for Boston’s pitching rotation.

This is a very important offseason for the Sox as their window to compete is opening up, so I’m excited to see what Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has up his sleeves.