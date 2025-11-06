Lingzi Foundation races in remembrance of BU alum lost to marathon bombing

Thousands of runners will line up at the Boston Marathon starting line in Hopkinton this April, but some will have more than just their name on their shirts.

Members of the Lingzi Foundation, a non-profit organization broadly focused on supporting community initiatives, youth education and cross-cultural understanding, will race to honor the life and memory of Lingzi Lu, a graduate student at Boston University who passed during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The organization supports initiatives that align with Lu’s values and dreams including the Lingzi Book Club, a partnership with the Boston Police Department to celebrate AAPI heritage at local elementary schools.

“This foundation really focuses on pushing out everything that she was interested in,” said Kaleigh Pallotta, a first-time marathoner who will be running with the Lingzi Foundation this year. “They’re still keeping her passions alive.”

More than a decade after her passing, runners dedicate their races to fundraising for the foundation every year.From the Boston Marathon to the recent Lingzi Dream Dash 5k — sponsored by BU on Oct. 25 — the foundation’s running events have also become a way for the community to come together.

Pallotta said she has already seen considerable support pour in from the Boston community, reaching about $4,000 of her $10,000 fundraising goal in just the first week of her campaign.

“I literally thought I was going to be on the hook for $10,000 when I first signed up for this,” Pallotta said. “A lot of people have been as moved as I am and have been wanting to donate.”

Pallotta said she felt “empowered” by the Lingzi Foundation’s dedication to supporting educational opportunities for children – an effort that personally resonated with her due to her time spent working as a paraprofessional at Milton High School.

For many runners on the Lingzi team, their sense of purpose for the cause is what carries them through the months of training and fundraising ahead of them. Often, it’s also what links them together and keeps them coming back after their race is over.

“I just became really inspired by the other runners on our team and the charity runners that I’ve gotten to know over the years,” said Meghan Zaremba, a board member for the Lingzi Foundation.

Zaremba began as a legal assistant for the Lu family while they were working to establish the Lingzi Foundation. Moved by the Lu’s story, she continued working with the organization and eventually started managing its marathon team.

“I didn’t know Lingzi, but through [her family], I really learned a lot about who she was,” Zaremba said. “The idea that her family could turn something so tragic into making a positive impact … is really special.”

The scale of that impact has only grown since the family founded the organization 11 years ago.

Helen Zhao, president of the Lingzi Foundation and Lu’s aunt, emphasized the organization’s mission to uphold what Lu loved and honor her memory, even for the ways in which she was just an “ordinary girl.”

“She lost life early, but with people’s support [her spirit] keep[s] going,” Zhao said.

As this year’s Lingzi team laces up for the 130th Boston Marathon, their months of training and fundraising will honor Lu while remembering the tragedy that cut her life short, Pallotta said.

“Her legacy is just so important to keep alive,” Pallotta said. “To keep her memory [and] not let her die in vain. To push out love and kindness and community.”