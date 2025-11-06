The best Thanksgiving episodes to binge-watch

The moment the clock strikes 12 a.m. on Nov. 1, people declare the start of the Christmas season. And I understand the compulsion — Christmas is my favorite holiday and always has been. It’s something to look forward to: snow, presents, holiday music, traditions and good food.

But oftentimes, Thanksgiving is overlooked. Don’t misunderstand me: I’m not the biggest fan of Thanksgiving. The food is a little “meh,” family get-togethers with relatives tend to bring drama and the chaos of the holidays tends to put people in stressful moods at times.

However, Thanksgiving happens to fall during my favorite time of the year — fall. It’s my favorite season, and watching autumn-themed TV show episodes puts me in that cozy mood. So, here is a list of some of my favorite Thanksgiving episodes on television.

Gossip Girl: ‘The Treasure of Serena Madre’

One of the most iconic Thanksgiving episodes takes place during the third season of “Gossip Girl.” With this cast of characters, drama is a guarantee when the holidays are involved.

Tensions are high between a multitude of characters: Blair suspects her mother is keeping a secret from her, Jenny and Eric butt heads over Jenny’s humiliation at Cotillion and Serena finds herself in the middle of an affair between Nate’s cousin and his wife.

If that wasn’t already enough, it’s revealed that Lily has been keeping the details of her mother’s illness a secret from Rufus.

Set in the Van Der Woodsen apartment, the most iconic scene, well recognized by TV fans, takes place. With Jason Derulo’s “Watcha Say” playing in the background, members of the table bicker and gradually stand up to leave the table — and the awkwardness is higher than ever. If you’re looking for a drama-filled episode, this one is perfect for you.

Friends: ‘The One with the Football’

The infamous sitcom “Friends” has numerous favorable Thanksgiving episodes, but one in particular beats all of them for me — “The One with the Football” is a work of comedic genius.

After someone suggests an impromptu football game while waiting for Thanksgiving dinner to be ready, hilarious childhood memories of Ross and Monica’s competitive sibling banter resurface.

Phoebe plays football for the first time, Rachel is directed to go long and Chandler and Joey bicker over a woman they’re both interested in. Ross and Monica resort to their childish ways, arguing over who is the better team captain.

This episode completely encompasses what I love about the show. Its silliness and lighthearted energy bring me so much comfort — and I find the episode to be extra entertaining when I put it on around the time of Thanksgiving.

Gilmore Girls: ‘A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving’

Everyone knows “Gilmore Girls” for its autumn scenery, taking place in the most quaint East Coast town, with a band of hilarious characters appearing throughout the series. One of my favorite episodes takes place in the third season, when Lorelai and Rory find themselves in a predicament that forces them to attend four different Thanksgiving meals in one day.

Throughout this episode, we see the two eat their hearts out by trying Mrs. Kim’s special “Tofurkey” and watching Jackson deep fry a turkey. It’s an entertaining one — that’s for sure. And it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a stop at Luke’s for a good old traditional turkey day meal. Lastly, the pair ends up at Emily and Richard’s home for a stuffy Thanksgiving meal to end the day.

The Gilmore Girls sure know how to eat.

The O.C.: ‘The Homecoming’

Drama ensues in Orange County as the Cohen family gears up to host Thanksgiving dinner. Seth feels enthusiastic about the holiday, but Ryan grapples with connections to his biological family. Ryan returns to his hometown when his brother calls him asking for a favor, and wonders what “home” is supposed to mean for him. Marissa deals with tensions with her mother at home, and awkward interactions between Seth and Summer amid their dysfunctional dynamic add to the mix.

Despite all of that, the episode emphasizes the true warmth of spending the holiday with the people you love and finding a place that feels like home to you on that special day of the year.

All in all, these episodes are going to bring you a different type of Thanksgiving energy depending on what you’re looking for. But each of them has a good mix of humor and drama.

The episodes are perfect for when I’m looking for a good re-run to invest my time in while sitting on the couch with a slice of pumpkin pie — scratch that, I’m not a pumpkin pie fan. Whatever it is you choose to watch, make sure to spend time with the people you love this season, doing the things you love.