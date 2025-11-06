Things to do this week in Boston: Nov. 10-16

Laugh with your friends at the Union Improv Festival

Thursday, Nov. 13 – Saturday, Nov. 15, 255 Elm St., Somerville

For three nights, The Rockwell theatre in Somerville is hosting improv comedy troupes throughout the country to come and make you laugh. Tickets prices vary and a valid ID is required for shows with 18+ and 21+ age restrictions.

Grab your favorite albums at the Cambridge Record Fair

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., 2 Education Cir, Cambridge

Vendors from across the Northeast will be selling thousands of vinyls and CDs during this year’s Cambridge Record Fair. Enjoy handheld eats from Lingo Cafe and Bar while pursuing the fair’s vast selection. Early admission is $10, and the first 300 people to arrive before 11 a.m. will get a free Recordville tote bag. General admission costs $5.

Learn some new moves at Boots with the Fur: Boston Line Dance Festival

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., 1 City Hall Sq., Boston

Dance the day away at City Plaza’s “Boots with the Fur” festival. Enjoy soul and country line dancing workshops, pony rides and a biscuit food truck. At 3:30 p.m., the festival will transition into a social dance, bringing together performers from all corners of the city. Tickets are free, but reservation online is required.

Search for treasure downtown at The Big Dig Treasure Hunt

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 251 Congress St., Boston

The Massachusetts Mysteries is hosting a treasure hunt across Downtown Boston. Bring your friends and enjoy a puzzle adventure — fit with clues — that lasts up to three hours. The search will begin in front of the Greenway Mural and require around two miles of walking. Tickets are approximately $18.