‘Job’s not done’: Five-point game from Bonnington sends men’s soccer to fourth-straight semifinal

The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University

The Daily Free Press
The Independent Student Newspaper at Boston University.
Donations to the Allston-Brighton Food Pantry. Several organizations around the city have been stepping up to help residents amid recent cuts to Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program. PHOTO COURTESY OF EVERYTHING FREE ALLSTON-BRIGHTON
Boston residents, community groups pick up the slack where SNAP falls short
November 6, 2025
Members of the Sikh Student Association at Boston University display an informative poster on Gurpurab and a tin of samosas at the George Sherman Union. SABU came together to educate the student body about the holiday and serve the community, one of the pillars of the holiday. COURTESY OF SIKH ASSOCIATION BU
BU Sikh Association promotes selfless service for Gurpurab
November 6, 2025
A flock of geese fly over Charles River. Massachusetts Water Resources Authority proposed to reclassify water quality laws to allow sewage to be dumped in the river.
Sewage could continue to flow into Charles River amid proposal to reclassify its water quality
November 6, 2025
Boston’s Chief of Behavioral Health Kevin Simon stands with Massachusetts State Reps. Paul Donato, Jay Livingstone and Steven Ultrino, along with Bridge Over Troubled Waters Program Director Peter Ducharme. The nonprofit Bridge Over Troubled Waters held an event at the Massachusetts Statehouse Nov. 4 to mark the beginning of National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.
‘Hidden in plain sight’: Advocates, lawmakers spotlight youth homelessness issues
November 6, 2025
Boston City Hall. At the Boston City Council meeting Wednesday, the Committee on Government Operations proposed codifying the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement.
Boston City Council passes draft to codify the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, discusses creation of Committee on Civility
November 5, 2025
Members of the Sikh Student Association at Boston University display an informative poster on Gurpurab and a tin of samosas at the George Sherman Union. SABU came together to educate the student body about the holiday and serve the community, one of the pillars of the holiday. COURTESY OF SIKH ASSOCIATION BU
BU Sikh Association promotes selfless service for Gurpurab
November 6, 2025
Boston University Police Department at 771 Agganis Way. BU’s annual security and fire safety report was released Oct. 1.
BU releases Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, students reflect on campus security
November 5, 2025
Students studying and chatting in Boston University’s Center for Data Science next to Saxbys. BU Campus Planning and Operations released a survey asking students and faculty about changes to campus spaces they would like to see.
BU invites university community to help design future campus spaces, students reflect on current environment
November 5, 2025
A ballot drop box in Boston. Ahead of Tuesday’s election, Boston University political groups are working to boost student voter participation, with BU College Democrats endorsing three City Council candidates.
BU College Democrats endorse candidates for City Council elections
November 4, 2025
Brian Shortsleeve, gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 Massachusetts election, speaks at a Boston University College Republicans meeting Monday. The candidate received questions from BUCR President Zac Segal and Vice President Philip Wohltorf.
Republican governor candidate speaks at BU, encourages political engagement
November 4, 2025
Donations to the Allston-Brighton Food Pantry. Several organizations around the city have been stepping up to help residents amid recent cuts to Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program. PHOTO COURTESY OF EVERYTHING FREE ALLSTON-BRIGHTON
Boston residents, community groups pick up the slack where SNAP falls short
November 6, 2025
A flock of geese fly over Charles River. Massachusetts Water Resources Authority proposed to reclassify water quality laws to allow sewage to be dumped in the river.
Sewage could continue to flow into Charles River amid proposal to reclassify its water quality
November 6, 2025
Boston’s Chief of Behavioral Health Kevin Simon stands with Massachusetts State Reps. Paul Donato, Jay Livingstone and Steven Ultrino, along with Bridge Over Troubled Waters Program Director Peter Ducharme. The nonprofit Bridge Over Troubled Waters held an event at the Massachusetts Statehouse Nov. 4 to mark the beginning of National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.
‘Hidden in plain sight’: Advocates, lawmakers spotlight youth homelessness issues
November 6, 2025
Boston City Hall. At the Boston City Council meeting Wednesday, the Committee on Government Operations proposed codifying the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement.
Boston City Council passes draft to codify the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, discusses creation of Committee on Civility
November 5, 2025
Poll inspectors Kimberly Hoffman and Ella Santanelli and Anthony Coviello, the warden of Precinct 36, hand voters ballots before they head into the booths at Boston City Hall. Elections were held Tuesday for mayor of Boston and city councilors.
Incumbents dominate mayoral, city council races
November 5, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Nov. 10-16
November 9, 2025
Participants at the Lingzi Dream Dash 5K. The foundation has partnered with many organizations around Boston to run events for the community and in honor of Lingzi Lu. COURTESY OF THE LINGZI FOUNDATION
Lingzi Foundation races in remembrance of BU alum lost to marathon bombing
November 8, 2025
A Boston University student-athlete coaches two young boys in track and field. Run Your City Boston is a chapter of a national nonprofit program that aims to enhance sports educational opportunities for youth. Courtesy of Caroline Collins.
BU student-athletes participate in Run Your City program, providing local children free sports education
November 6, 2025
Things to do this week in Boston: Nov. 3-9
November 2, 2025
The cast of BU on Broadway’s Rocky Horror Picture Show, depicting characters Frank-N-Furter, Brad, Janet, Rocky, Dr. Scott, Riff Raff, Magenta and Columbia. A show centered around queerness and queer people, the cast and crew encouraged audience members to donate to the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition. COURTESY OF BU ON BROADWAY. CREATIVE DIRECTED BY SAFIYEH YOUNG, PHOTOGRAPHED BY ERIN MOSIER.
BU on Broadway’s ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ uses ticket proceeds to fundraise for local LGBTQ+ organization
October 30, 2025
The cast of BU on Broadway’s Rocky Horror Picture Show, depicting characters Frank-N-Furter, Brad, Janet, Rocky, Dr. Scott, Riff Raff, Magenta and Columbia. A show centered around queerness and queer people, the cast and crew encouraged audience members to donate to the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition. COURTESY OF BU ON BROADWAY. CREATIVE DIRECTED BY SAFIYEH YOUNG, PHOTOGRAPHED BY ERIN MOSIER.
BU on Broadway’s ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ uses ticket proceeds to fundraise for local LGBTQ+ organization
October 30, 2025
March 19th 2024 Boston, MA
CFA’s play ‘Dream’ uses generative AI to reimagine Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
October 29, 2025
REVIEW: Big Thief brings intimate energy to MGM Music Hall
REVIEW: Big Thief brings intimate energy to MGM Music Hall
October 28, 2025
Spectators in the audience for the 19th annual Boston Palestinian Film Festival, hosted by the Museum of Fine Arts. The festival features stories across the sea, aiming to unite Palestinian Americans and educate local communities about history and culture.
19th annual Boston Palestine Film Festival aims to combat censorship in cinema
October 24, 2025
Customers wait in line at the new Italian sandwich shop A’ll Antico Vinaio on Boylston St. The Boston location is the company's 18th shop in the United States.
‘Italy’s coming to Boston’: Florence-born sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio brings authentic flavors to Back Bay
October 22, 2025
Panelists for the College of Communication’s “COMmunicating Climate.” Several scientists, journalists and researchers gathered at Boston University’s Center for Computing and Data Science to discuss the interactions of media, sociology and policymaking.
‘We need better communication’: MISI summit tackles climate communication crisis, marks center’s opening
November 9, 2025
A viral tweet by Charli XCX after former Vice President Kamala Harris announced her presidential candidacy for 2024. Social media marketing campaigns have shifted to a more casual nature in recent years — especially in political campaigns, which have taken a pop culture approach.
Why are brands becoming more ‘casual’ on social media? BU students, faculty weigh in.
November 7, 2025
Pints of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream on a store shelf. The resignation of Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben and Jerry's, comes amid growing concerns about social responsibility and ethics in business.
‘Corporate activism for social purpose is dead’: BU community discusses role of businesses in tackling social issues
October 30, 2025
The Director of Four Seasons gives a presentation to Retail, Luxury and Consumer Association members. RLC recently partnered with several luxury brands for their consulting program.
BU’s luxury business club partners with LVMH to adorn student resumes with high-end success
October 25, 2025
The Innovate@BU building in Central Campus. The center recently helped run the founding of Boston University’s chapter of Student-Made, an experiential program designed to foster social entrepreneurship in students. DFP FILE
Innovate@BU opens online marketplace for ‘Student-Made’ creations
October 16, 2025
The official webpage for Visualizing Energy. Founded by BU Earth and Environment professor Cutler Cleveland, the site aims to make information regarding energy more accessible to the public.
BU professor-led initiative simplifies complex data to spur local change on energy use
November 9, 2025
Panelists for the College of Communication’s “COMmunicating Climate.” Several scientists, journalists and researchers gathered at Boston University’s Center for Computing and Data Science to discuss the interactions of media, sociology and policymaking.
‘We need better communication’: MISI summit tackles climate communication crisis, marks center’s opening
November 9, 2025
Ashley Hocking, Andy Ihnatko, Ellen Braaten and John Borders IV. The Museum of Science hosted “The Loneliness Epidemic: Big Tech's Role and Responsibility” — an event to explore the connection between technology and social disconnect.
‘We have to find our people’: Museum of Science panel discusses role of technology in loneliness epidemic
November 5, 2025
Trees in Knyvet Square in Brookline. A new study by Nature Cities found that oak trees in Boston carry pathogens and decomposing microbes due to pollution in the city.
Boston’s urban environment threatens ‘unseen universe of organisms’ within trees, recent BU study finds
November 5, 2025
A BAE Systems technician inspects the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory satellite, designed by researchers from Boston University and Illinois-Urbana Champaign. The satellite officially launched Sept. 24 with the goal of resuming the study of the Earth’s exosphere and its changes. COURTESY OF NASA/BAE SYSTEMS SPACE AND MISSION SYSTEMS
BU researchers build solar monitor for NASA satellite, observe Earth’s atmosphere
October 30, 2025
Sophomore Markus Ramsey, senior Alex Bonnington, freshman Sebastian Ortero, freshman Mateo Turletti and freshman Quinn Cooper at Nickerson Field.
‘Job’s not done’: Five-point game from Bonnington sends men’s soccer to fourth-straight semifinal
November 9, 2025
Senior midfielder Ethan Gill battles for possession of the ball. The Boston University men's soccer team ended their regular season with a 2-1 win against Holy Cross.
Gill secures win against former team as men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed going into postseason
November 7, 2025
Title Town Takes: The Patriots didn’t make a deal at the deadline — is there a trade in store for the Red Sox?
Title Town Takes: The Patriots didn’t make a deal at the deadline — is there a trade in store for the Red Sox?
November 7, 2025
Let the Games Begin: Women in sports with new events at 2026 Winter Olympics
Let the Games Begin: Women in sports with new events at 2026 Winter Olympics
November 6, 2025
Members of the Boston University Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team pose for a photo with the Boston Boys and Girls Club. Agganis Arena hosted the young skaters Oct. 28th, giving them lessons on the ice and fostering community connection. PHOTO COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Hockey players welcomed Boys and Girls Club of Boston for a skate night
November 6, 2025
The Heat Check + Full Court Press: The casino-sized elephant in the room
The Heat Check + Full Court Press: The casino-sized elephant in the room
October 30, 2025
Agnes Nobile, also known as the “Celtics Queen,” holds a Paul Pierce jersey. The Celtics had their season opener at TD Garden on Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia 76’ers.
Celtics inaugurate 2025-26 season, fans reflect on tight loss to Philadelphia in TD Garden opener
October 28, 2025
The Heat Check: West is best this season, and it’s not close
The Heat Check: West is best this season, and it’s not close
October 21, 2025
Full Court Press: A'ja Wilson is the WNBA goat — she’s not done yet
Full Court Press: A’ja Wilson is the WNBA goat — she’s not done yet
October 14, 2025
Full Court Press: Fever look to beat the odds against the Aces in Game Five
Full Court Press: Fever look to beat the odds against the Aces in Game Five
September 29, 2025
Freshman David Gonzalez chases after the ball at a game against Falcons FC Wednesday. The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success. JOSIE KALBFLEISCH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions
March 21, 2025
A Boston University Ultimate frisbee player tosses the frisbee. BU hosts 36 different club sports. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRYAN ZHANG
Club sports create community at BU
June 7, 2023
The Boston University figure skating team. The team has been Intercollegiate National Champions five times and is competing once again next spring. COURTESY OF BOSTON UNIVERSITY FIGURE SKATING CLUB
Figure skating looks to win sixth Intercollegiate National Championship, placed first in season opening competition
November 29, 2022
DREAM football
BU Flag Football club grows community with DREAM collaboration
October 26, 2022
Nickerson field track
Club sports teams embrace return to normalcy
September 21, 2021
Title Town Takes: The Patriots didn’t make a deal at the deadline — is there a trade in store for the Red Sox?
Title Town Takes: The Patriots didn’t make a deal at the deadline — is there a trade in store for the Red Sox?
November 7, 2025
Let the Games Begin: Women in sports with new events at 2026 Winter Olympics
Let the Games Begin: Women in sports with new events at 2026 Winter Olympics
November 6, 2025
How to ruin a football club in 40 days
How to ruin a football club in 40 days
November 3, 2025
The Heat Check + Full Court Press: The casino-sized elephant in the room
The Heat Check + Full Court Press: The casino-sized elephant in the room
October 30, 2025
Payoff Pitch: The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t ruining baseball — they’re setting a new standard
Payoff Pitch: The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t ruining baseball — they’re setting a new standard
October 29, 2025
Vera Sjöberg racing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 23. The culture around American sports is characterized by the desire to shine bright on someone’s TV screen, but, for international cross country runners Sjöberg and Ola Szulska, the journey started with adjustment. COURTESY OF CIAN MCCORMACK
‘Part of a team’: BU cross country stars from Sweden, Poland reflect on American sports culture
December 6, 2024
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
Mixed results as Terriers return to action
September 14, 2023
Alexandra Vellekoop during the 5K race at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown.
Cross country teams poised to outrun competition in 2023
September 6, 2023
NCAA Northeast Regional Championship cross country
Cross Country teams fall short at Regionals meet, look forward to track and field
November 18, 2022
Junior Will Loggia running in a meet at the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will be competing at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on Nov. 11. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
Cross country teams fall short in Patriot League Championship, prepare for Regionals
November 7, 2022
Field hockey gets first Patriot League win of the season against turnpike rivals Holy Cross
September 29, 2025
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during a field hockey game on Oct. 19. The Boston University field hockey team lost its final regular season game against Cornell University on Sunday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey falls to Cornell 2-1, looks to PL Semifinal after regular season finale
November 4, 2024
Junior midfielder Maddie Hudson (1) carries the ball down the field during the field hockey game on Saturday. The Boston University field hockey team beat Colgate University at home on Friday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Field hockey defeats Colgate 3-1, clinches spot in Patriot League Tournament
October 20, 2024
Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 in her junior season. The Terriers fell 4-2 to Northeastern on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey falls to crosstown rival Northeastern in 4-2 loss
October 16, 2024
Now Boston University senior midfielder Payton Anderson (2) plays against American University on October 28, 2023 during her junior season. The Boston University field hockey team lost to Harvard University on Sunday. MAGDALENA LAZOWSKI/DFP FILE
Field hockey’s two-game win streak snapped by 2-1 loss to Harvard
October 7, 2024
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12), who tied the game 8-8 in the second half against the Lafayette College Leopards. The Boston University Terriers beat the Leopards 12-10 in The Patriot League men’s lacrosse semifinals May 2. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terriers defeat Lafayette Leopards 12-10 in thrilling conference semifinal
May 6, 2025
Then-junior midfielder Avery Jones (22) runs with the ball during a game against Colgate University Apr. 17, 2024. In a snowy gameday in upstate New York, the Boston University women’s lacrosse team lost their fourth consecutive game to the Colgate Raiders, 14-10. COURTESY OF MATT WOOLVERTON/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s Lacrosse falls on the road to Colgate, extending losing streak to four games
April 16, 2025
The Boston University women’s lacrosse team celebrates a goal during the game against Bucknell University March 15. The Terriers fell to Loyola Maryland 20-14 on Senior Day Saturday. COURTESY OF ERIN BUSH/BU ATHLETICS
Women’s lacrosse celebrates seniors, loses third consecutive game
April 13, 2025
Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
Crosse-Eyed: Boston dominates professional lacrosse with some hometown help
March 31, 2025
Senior attack Zach Travaglini (12) cradles the ball against Harvard University March 25. Boston University’s men lacrosse team won in a 16-4 victory against Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field. JOHN DOWNES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win
March 30, 2025
Sophomore Markus Ramsey, senior Alex Bonnington, freshman Sebastian Ortero, freshman Mateo Turletti and freshman Quinn Cooper at Nickerson Field.
‘Job’s not done’: Five-point game from Bonnington sends men’s soccer to fourth-straight semifinal
November 9, 2025
Senior midfielder Ethan Gill battles for possession of the ball. The Boston University men's soccer team ended their regular season with a 2-1 win against Holy Cross.
Gill secures win against former team as men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed going into postseason
November 7, 2025
Senior defenseman Gisueppe Bagnato goes in to strike the ball. The Boston University men's soccer team lost to Lafayette 0-2 on Friday.
On Halloween, scary streak continues for men’s soccer
November 4, 2025
How to ruin a football club in 40 days
How to ruin a football club in 40 days
November 3, 2025
Senior forward Margy Porta (9) and junior forward Sam Aronson (6) jump into each other's arms in celebration. The Boston University women’s soccer team were named the Patriot League regular-season champions with a 1-0 win against the Colgate University Raiders on Wednesday.
Women’s soccer clinches Patriot League regular season crown with 1-0 win over Colgate
October 30, 2025
The No. 2 Boston University softball team (39-19, 14-4 Patriot League) celebrates its victory against the No. 1 Army West Point Black Knights (35-22, 16-2 PL) May 11. This was the Terriers’ third consecutive and eighth overall Patriot League tournament championship, a meaningful title after a tricky 2025 season.
‘In the end, it was a lot sweeter’: BU Softball ends year in Patriot League threepeat
June 6, 2025
Softball Head Coach Ashley Waters. This season marks Waters’ tenth season at the helm of the program, a decade in which the Terriers have experienced an unforgettable streak of success. STEVEN MONTANI B./DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball head coach Ashley Waters celebrates 10 years at BU, reflects on decade of titles, awards, positive influence
April 4, 2025
Graduate student catcher Audrey Sellers (13) catches the softball in a game against Yale University on March 19. In 2024, the Terriers won 53 games while going undefeated in conference play before going on to capture a seventh Patriot League title in program history and a stint in the NCAA Tournament, aiming to repeat these successes this season. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball looks ahead to third consecutive conference title, this time with a roster of newcomers
February 3, 2025
Graduate pitcher Lizzy Avery (27) shakes hands with senior Raegan Kelly (19) during a game against Yale University in March. The Terriers shut out Bucknell University 7-0 on Saturday. ZOE KU/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball sweeps Bucknell in defensive clinic, extends win streak to 13
April 22, 2024
Boston University sophomore infielder Brooke Deppiesse (4) swings the bat in a game against University of Massachusetts Amherst on Wednesday. The Terrier shut out the Minutewomen 2-0. JOY KIM/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel
April 11, 2024
Alli Lofquist. Lofquist holds Boston University’s indoor and outdoor pole vault records. COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Raising the bar: Alli Lofquist breaks two pole vaulting records, looks forward to Outdoor Championships
May 2, 2025
Graduate student Foster Malleck (left) and junior Vera Sjöberg (right) pose with their NCAA trophies. Malleck and Sjöberg will compete at the Wold Indoor Athletic Championships in Nanjing, China March 21. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Running around the world: Sjöberg and Malleck to compete at World Indoor Athletic Championships
March 21, 2025
The Boston University women’s track team. The women’s track team won the Patriot League Indoor Track &amp; Field Championships while the men’s team earned third place at the Naval Academy in Maryland. COURTESY OF EAMONN RYAN/BU ATHLETICS
Men’s track and field finishes top three, women’s takes title in Patriot League Indoor Championships for first time in nine years
March 3, 2025
Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director
July 2, 2024
Track and Field
BU hosts DMR races, University of Washington sets new collegiate record
February 6, 2023
BU’s disappointing response to recent death on campus: A discourse on social justice
BU’s disappointing response to recent death on campus: A discourse on social justice
November 6, 2025
The economy and Trump backlash drive election results | Beyond the Ballot
The economy and Trump backlash drive election results | Beyond the Ballot
November 5, 2025
Generation AI | Lukewarm
Generation AI | Lukewarm
November 5, 2025
Daylight saving time should be permanent | Thinking Out Loud
Daylight saving time should be permanent | Thinking Out Loud
November 5, 2025
Every misogynist is not an ‘incel’ | The Innovation Paradox
Every misogynist is not an ‘incel’ | The Innovation Paradox
November 4, 2025
The economy and Trump backlash drive election results | Beyond the Ballot
The economy and Trump backlash drive election results | Beyond the Ballot
November 5, 2025
Generation AI | Lukewarm
Generation AI | Lukewarm
November 5, 2025
Daylight saving time should be permanent | Thinking Out Loud
Daylight saving time should be permanent | Thinking Out Loud
November 5, 2025
Every misogynist is not an ‘incel’ | The Innovation Paradox
Every misogynist is not an ‘incel’ | The Innovation Paradox
November 4, 2025
The pendulum of freedom | The Way Things Are
The pendulum of freedom | The Way Things Are
November 3, 2025
Popular leftist politics are here. Democrats will do anything to stop them. | Editorial
Popular leftist politics are here. Democrats will do anything to stop them. | Editorial
October 24, 2025
Complicity is neutrality’s long shadow | Editorial
Complicity is neutrality’s long shadow | Editorial
October 7, 2025
What can the rising price of higher education actually buy? | Editorial
What can the rising price of higher education actually buy? | Editorial
September 19, 2025
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
BU admin’s silencing of student protest isn’t rare — it’s routine | Editorial
September 11, 2025
The opinion section isn’t fluff — it’s a frontline for student speech | Editorial
The opinion section isn’t fluff — it’s a frontline for student speech | Editorial
June 6, 2025
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Video: March for Our Lives Rally 4-4-23
Video: March for Our Lives Rally 4-4-23
April 18, 2023
Hundreds of union workers rallied Thursday afternoon along Commonwealth Avenue in support of building service workers who are currently negotiating contracts with Boston University. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Video: BU Worker’s Rally 10-18-18
October 20, 2018
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
HUBweek 2018 Silent Disco
October 14, 2018
Letter to the Editor: Faculty letter to President Brown regarding BU professor's denied tenure
Letter to the Editor: Faculty letter to President Brown regarding BU professor’s denied tenure
May 1, 2023
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: President Brown’s State of the University message left out most of BU’s faculty
November 15, 2022
Haley Alvarez-Lauto | Graphic Artist
Letter to the Editor: An open letter on Boston University’s climate for LGBTQIA+ students
November 11, 2022
Letter to the Editor: Response to 'A Letter to Dean Bizup'
Letter to the Editor: Response to ‘A Letter to Dean Bizup’
August 13, 2020
Letter to the Editor: An open apology from some random kid in a frat
Letter to the Editor: An open apology from some random kid in a frat
April 20, 2018
OP-ED: We deserve a better bike lane in front of Warren Towers
OP-ED: We deserve a better bike lane in front of Warren Towers
October 7, 2025
OP-ED: You should skip class
OP-ED: You should skip class
September 2, 2025
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
OP-ED: Family first, or America last
April 30, 2025
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU hockey’s reputation alone isn’t enough to sustain a community
April 21, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
OP-ED: BU needs to give students their Google Drive storage back
April 10, 2024
Surviving the red pill: Escaping the alt-right pipeline
Surviving the red pill: Escaping the alt-right pipeline
November 9, 2025
The best Thanksgiving episodes to binge-watch
The best Thanksgiving episodes to binge-watch
November 9, 2025
It's not a competition — but it feels like one
It’s not a competition — but it feels like one
November 6, 2025
Remembering I have free will
Remembering I have free will
November 4, 2025
Walking search engine | My Gay Agenda
Walking search engine | My Gay Agenda
November 4, 2025
Melissa Park | Graphic Artist
Impressing the parents: A neighborhood guide to the best restaurants in Boston
October 17, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Hot sauce: The secret ingredient to a familial bond
April 14, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Your topical guide to East Boston’s food scene
April 2, 2024
Annika Morris | Senior Graphic Artist
Turning the tables on American table-turning food culture
March 27, 2024
Lila Baltaxe | Senior Graphic Artist
Your gluten-free guide for a no wheat Boston sweet
February 15, 2024
Modest Mouse on stage at MGM Music Hall on Wednesday.
GALLERY: Modest Mouse return to Boston for 2025 fall tour
October 21, 2025
The Daily Free Pod: Orientation Special S1 E1
The Daily Free Pod: Orientation Special S1 E1
September 23, 2024
Terrier Hockey Talk: May 12, 2023
Terrier Hockey Talk: May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
Video: MLK Antiwar Sermon Public Reading 5-2-23
May 8, 2023
Unmasked: how do you unwind?
Unmasked: how do you unwind?
May 4, 2023
Even a singular amber tree can light up the urban city landscape.
GALLERY: The Common in color — fall in the heart of Boston
November 6, 2025
GALLERY: Head of the Charles Regatta teams show out on the water
October 26, 2025
Modest Mouse on stage at MGM Music Hall on Wednesday.
GALLERY: Modest Mouse return to Boston for 2025 fall tour
October 21, 2025
Thousands of protesters gather at Boston Common on Saturday.
GALLERY: Bostonians gather for No Kings protest at Boston Common
October 21, 2025
Fans pose for a photo in front of the Bobby Orr statue, a former Bruins defenseman.
GALLERY: Boston Bruins City Culture
October 14, 2025
A string of pride flags in the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center in the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground. Boston University faculty have been asked to remove public-facing pride flags in recent weeks.
BU faculty resist University directives to remove public-facing pride flags
September 19, 2025
A collection of investigative articles on the front pages of The Daily Free Press print editions. Stories like these, researched, written and published by the FreeP, have impacted the Boston University community and shed light on important issues for students, faculty and administration.
Pursuing the truth: A look back at the essential work of The Daily Free Press investigative team
June 6, 2025
Raul Fernandez. Fernandez is a senior lecturer at the Wheelock College of Education and Development and one of many faculty members affected by changes to diversity, equity and inclusion in light of the Trump administration's new policies.
‘The silence is deafening’: Boston University community reacts to DEI changes, national pressure
May 2, 2025
Graphics by Emma Clement | Graphics Editor
BU is suffering from ‘unsustainable’ budget practices, University officials say
May 2, 2025
Boston University student and Warren Towers resident Hiya Verma. Warren Tower residents are frustrated with the lack of communication and disruptions caused by ongoing renovations. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
‘Constant disruption’: Warren Towers residents face unexpected challenges amid renovations
March 21, 2025
The Daily Free Press
The Daily Free Press
Categories:

‘Job’s not done’: Five-point game from Bonnington sends men’s soccer to fourth-straight semifinal

By Gabby ChurchNovember 9, 2025

Coming back from an early deficit, the Boston University men’s soccer team advanced to the Patriot League Semifinal after a 3-1 win against Bucknell University, with senior forward Alex Bonnington involved in each of the goals.

Sophomore Markus Ramsey, senior Alex Bonnington, freshman Sebastian Ortero, freshman Mateo Turletti and freshman Quinn Cooper at Nickerson Field. (BEN CLARK)

“Goals change games, and that was the deciding factor,” Head Coach Kevin Nylen said. “For [Bonnington] to come back right now and get his legs under him is huge, and a huge performance for him today.”

The Bison (9-4-5, 4-2-3 Patriot League) came into 2025 as reigning postseason champions and found themselves nationally ranked early in the season, securing five wins through the end of September. Mixed results and a final 0-0 draw against Loyola Maryland pushed them to the No. 5 seed heading into the PL tournament. 

The Terriers (10-7, 5-4 PL) were picked as preseason favorites, and a third-straight regular season title looked probable as a victory over then-No. 24 Bucknell on Sept. 27 set off a four-game winning streak. 

Unfortunately, that stretch was neutralized by a losing streak of the same length and injuries to key players, before one final win helped BU secure the No. 4 seed. 

Meanwhile, American and Lehigh were consistently dominant — both teams losing just once to conference opponents to grab the first two postseason spots and stay there. 

This meant an extra round of knockout play for BU and Bucknell set on a sunny, 60-degree afternoon at Nickerson Field, where the Terriers went 5-2 during the regular season. 

BU got off to a tough start when junior defender Ben Mazza-Bergeron lost the ball in the air and Bucknell forward Drew Roskos put it away before two minutes had passed.

On the restart, a long ball intended for Bonnington was settled by a Bison defender and was instead picked up by sophomore forward Dylan Williams. 

Williams pushed the ball to senior midfielder Ethan Gill on the edge of the 18-yard box. But, as Gill ended up at a tight angle, the shot went just wide of the far post.

Gill threatened again in the ninth but instead collided with Bucknell goalkeeper Rex Alphen. 

In the 21st, senior defender Giuseppe Bagnato, who had been making impressive defensive plays and tackles all game, sent a dime from just beyond the halfway line to Bonnington, who had made a well-timed run to get beyond the Bucknell defense. 

Taking a shot on the ball’s second bounce from the near corner of the 6-yard box, the senior striker, who hadn’t scored since Aug. 21 against the University of New Hampshire, got the Terriers back on equal footing.

It’s not that I called it, but I did write Bonnington down for the “first goal of the game contest” put on by BU Athletics — it seemed inevitable after four shots against Holy Cross last week. I won said contest and received a scarf.

Despite increased Terrier possession throughout the half, the Bison still threatened to break the deadlock. Bucknell’s most palpable chance came in the 38th minute when forward Zane Domsohn came bearing down on goal with two Terriers trailing. 

Senior goalkeeper Sheraz Saadat took the risk coming far off his line — and it paid off. Saadat  blocked the chance, and the 1-1 scoreline held firm the rest of the first half. 

The Bison opened the second half with a pair of shots from Roskos, but both were blocked by BU freshman midfielder Sebastian Otero.

Just before the hour mark, with the Terriers applying pressure, sophomore midfielder Pharis Petrica got to the Bison’s errant pass, sending the ball upfield for Bonnington to help on, finding Otero in the center circle. 

Progressing through the center of the field, undeterred by the Bucknell defender entering his sightline, Otero laid the ball off to Bonnington a few steps inside the 18. 

To make up for his time spent on the sidelines, Bonnington, in a similar manner and positioning to the first, scored on the other end, putting BU on top. 

“I just wanted to get to that ball as quick as possible,” he said. “I knew Sebastian would play me through … and I tried to finish it.”

The would-be game-winner represents Bonnington’s first-career brace in a college career hampered by injury all the way back to his freshman year at Duke University.

“It’s tough,” Bonnington said. “Last season and this season, I’ve had injuries, [which are] hard to come back from, but it’s amazing to be back out there with the lads.” 

The Terriers didn’t pull back despite the lead, looking for insurance as junior forward Andrea Di Blasio sent a curling shot to the far post in the 76th minute — but the attempt missed just wide.

The cushion instead came in the following minute, where Bonnington — already on four points — sent a sharp cross into the six-yard box that narrowly evaded Otero and was stopped by Alphen. But Gill stayed with it, hustling in from the back of the 18-yard box to finish off the rebound.

The 3-1 result held to the end: The Terriers’ season was still alive. 

The strong response to the early scoreboard blemish, beyond well-coordinated attack, was helped by the defense’s ability to hold off the Bison — and especially by Saadat’s bold yet assured shift in goal, making four saves and grabbing plenty of crosses.

Nylen described Saadat’s performance as “unbelieveable.” 

“[For him] to come off his line and to sometimes hold a higher line based upon how they played and where the wind was going … [was] a really good performance measure,” Nylen said.

The Terriers would be more than happy to repeat Saturday’s performance as they take on Lehigh University away in the Patriot League semifinal Tuesday.

“[We’re] working on staying focused … We’re gonna have to recover,” Nylen said. “But for now, let the guys enjoy this moment. Big win for the group. Big win for the program.”

Bonnington summed up the energy into the mid-week knockout game: “Job’s not done.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Daily Free Press

Your donation will support the student journalists of Boston University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior midfielder Ethan Gill battles for possession of the ball. The Boston University men's soccer team ended their regular season with a 2-1 win against Holy Cross.
Gill secures win against former team as men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed going into postseason
Title Town Takes: The Patriots didn’t make a deal at the deadline — is there a trade in store for the Red Sox?
Title Town Takes: The Patriots didn’t make a deal at the deadline — is there a trade in store for the Red Sox?
Let the Games Begin: Women in sports with new events at 2026 Winter Olympics
Let the Games Begin: Women in sports with new events at 2026 Winter Olympics
Members of the Boston University Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team pose for a photo with the Boston Boys and Girls Club. Agganis Arena hosted the young skaters Oct. 28th, giving them lessons on the ice and fostering community connection. PHOTO COURTESY OF BU ATHLETICS
Hockey players welcomed Boys and Girls Club of Boston for a skate night
Baseball fans at BU reflect on new Women’s Pro Baseball League
Senior defenseman Gisueppe Bagnato goes in to strike the ball. The Boston University men's soccer team lost to Lafayette 0-2 on Friday.
On Halloween, scary streak continues for men’s soccer
About the Contributor
Gabby Church
Donate to The Daily Free Press