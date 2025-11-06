‘Job’s not done’: Five-point game from Bonnington sends men’s soccer to fourth-straight semifinal

Coming back from an early deficit, the Boston University men’s soccer team advanced to the Patriot League Semifinal after a 3-1 win against Bucknell University, with senior forward Alex Bonnington involved in each of the goals.

“Goals change games, and that was the deciding factor,” Head Coach Kevin Nylen said. “For [Bonnington] to come back right now and get his legs under him is huge, and a huge performance for him today.”

The Bison (9-4-5, 4-2-3 Patriot League) came into 2025 as reigning postseason champions and found themselves nationally ranked early in the season, securing five wins through the end of September. Mixed results and a final 0-0 draw against Loyola Maryland pushed them to the No. 5 seed heading into the PL tournament.

The Terriers (10-7, 5-4 PL) were picked as preseason favorites, and a third-straight regular season title looked probable as a victory over then-No. 24 Bucknell on Sept. 27 set off a four-game winning streak.

Unfortunately, that stretch was neutralized by a losing streak of the same length and injuries to key players, before one final win helped BU secure the No. 4 seed.

Meanwhile, American and Lehigh were consistently dominant — both teams losing just once to conference opponents to grab the first two postseason spots and stay there.

This meant an extra round of knockout play for BU and Bucknell set on a sunny, 60-degree afternoon at Nickerson Field, where the Terriers went 5-2 during the regular season.

BU got off to a tough start when junior defender Ben Mazza-Bergeron lost the ball in the air and Bucknell forward Drew Roskos put it away before two minutes had passed.

On the restart, a long ball intended for Bonnington was settled by a Bison defender and was instead picked up by sophomore forward Dylan Williams.

Williams pushed the ball to senior midfielder Ethan Gill on the edge of the 18-yard box. But, as Gill ended up at a tight angle, the shot went just wide of the far post.

Gill threatened again in the ninth but instead collided with Bucknell goalkeeper Rex Alphen.

In the 21st, senior defender Giuseppe Bagnato, who had been making impressive defensive plays and tackles all game, sent a dime from just beyond the halfway line to Bonnington, who had made a well-timed run to get beyond the Bucknell defense.

Taking a shot on the ball’s second bounce from the near corner of the 6-yard box, the senior striker, who hadn’t scored since Aug. 21 against the University of New Hampshire, got the Terriers back on equal footing.

It’s not that I called it, but I did write Bonnington down for the “first goal of the game contest” put on by BU Athletics — it seemed inevitable after four shots against Holy Cross last week. I won said contest and received a scarf.

Despite increased Terrier possession throughout the half, the Bison still threatened to break the deadlock. Bucknell’s most palpable chance came in the 38th minute when forward Zane Domsohn came bearing down on goal with two Terriers trailing.

Senior goalkeeper Sheraz Saadat took the risk coming far off his line — and it paid off. Saadat blocked the chance, and the 1-1 scoreline held firm the rest of the first half.

The Bison opened the second half with a pair of shots from Roskos, but both were blocked by BU freshman midfielder Sebastian Otero.

Just before the hour mark, with the Terriers applying pressure, sophomore midfielder Pharis Petrica got to the Bison’s errant pass, sending the ball upfield for Bonnington to help on, finding Otero in the center circle.

Progressing through the center of the field, undeterred by the Bucknell defender entering his sightline, Otero laid the ball off to Bonnington a few steps inside the 18.

To make up for his time spent on the sidelines, Bonnington, in a similar manner and positioning to the first, scored on the other end, putting BU on top.

“I just wanted to get to that ball as quick as possible,” he said. “I knew Sebastian would play me through … and I tried to finish it.”

The would-be game-winner represents Bonnington’s first-career brace in a college career hampered by injury all the way back to his freshman year at Duke University.

“It’s tough,” Bonnington said. “Last season and this season, I’ve had injuries, [which are] hard to come back from, but it’s amazing to be back out there with the lads.”

The Terriers didn’t pull back despite the lead, looking for insurance as junior forward Andrea Di Blasio sent a curling shot to the far post in the 76th minute — but the attempt missed just wide.

The cushion instead came in the following minute, where Bonnington — already on four points — sent a sharp cross into the six-yard box that narrowly evaded Otero and was stopped by Alphen. But Gill stayed with it, hustling in from the back of the 18-yard box to finish off the rebound.

The 3-1 result held to the end: The Terriers’ season was still alive.

The strong response to the early scoreboard blemish, beyond well-coordinated attack, was helped by the defense’s ability to hold off the Bison — and especially by Saadat’s bold yet assured shift in goal, making four saves and grabbing plenty of crosses.

Nylen described Saadat’s performance as “unbelieveable.”

“[For him] to come off his line and to sometimes hold a higher line based upon how they played and where the wind was going … [was] a really good performance measure,” Nylen said.

The Terriers would be more than happy to repeat Saturday’s performance as they take on Lehigh University away in the Patriot League semifinal Tuesday.

“[We’re] working on staying focused … We’re gonna have to recover,” Nylen said. “But for now, let the guys enjoy this moment. Big win for the group. Big win for the program.”

Bonnington summed up the energy into the mid-week knockout game: “Job’s not done.”