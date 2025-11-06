‘We need better communication’: MISI summit tackles climate communication crisis, marks center’s opening

The Center for Media Innovation and Social Impact launched Friday with a conference titled “Communicating Climate,” which aimed to explore efficient methods of conveying messages regarding climate change to a modern audience.

Scientists, journalists, artists and activists across Boston gathered at the BU Faculty of Computing and Data Sciences building to discuss topics ranging from local policy and sociology of behavior to the importance of storytelling amid growing skepticism of the media.

“Our trust crisis is also a communication crisis,” Eric Gordon, director of MISI and professor of the practice in journalism, said in his opening address. “If you don’t trust the government, you’re not going to trust its messaging. If you don’t trust the message, you’re not going to trust the institution behind it. It’s a vicious cycle.”

MISI’s mission is to “rebuild trust” –– to mend fractured media audiences through deliberate research and practice in democracy, science and community, according to its website.

For Gordon, and David Abel, the center’s director of creative works and a professor of the practice in journalism at COM, climate change is a significant issue in the current media landscape of misinformation.

“Dealing with climate change and environmental justice issues was something that we decided was the right place to start,” Abel said.

Abel said he hoped the conference would help MISI “seed interest in thinking more critically about this issue.”

Among the speakers was journalist and author Michael Grunwald, whose most recent book, “We Are Eating the Earth: The Race to Fix Our Food System and Save Our Climate,” was released in July.

Grunwald said it is difficult to stay positive while discussing climate issues.

“If you think it’s tough getting people to care about climate these days, I’ve been running around the country trying to get people to care about the intersection of food and climate,” he said. “But it’s got me thinking about how there are two separate challenges of climate communication in today’s insane and kind of vile information landscape.”

These two challenges, he said, are informing people about climate issues and inspiring them to take action.

Grunwald said, in his experience, the most important way to address these challenges is by making the content interesting.

“Nobody wants homework. Nobody wants jargon,” he said.

Grunwald said he aimed to accomplish this in his novel by including humor and revolving the narrative around “vivid characters.” Though the book includes math, he said, it also illustrates the history of the Impossible burger and trees that grow without fertilization, for example.

“Despair ain’t just a tire in the trunk,” he said. “There’s no such thing as game over for the climate. There’s only better and worse. And better is better than worse.”

Nathan Scott, executive director of climate activism organization Mass Energize, said he came to the event to listen to the speakers discuss how to improve communication regarding climate issues and to meet others doing similar work.

“This space gives a chance to me for human interaction, for conversation [and] for relationship building outside of the silos … that we all inadvertently are just a part of,” Scott said.

Scott said he and others working in climate science need to focus on improving communication rather than focusing solely on the science.

“We don’t really need more science,” he said. “What we need are better communicators.”

A workshop led by circus performers involving several basic performance concepts broke up the summit as participants gathered to take part in various trust-building exercises.

From eye contact to towering human pyramids, the activity aimed to bridge the gap between embodied risk and climate risk, Gordon said.

“While these are very serious topics that we’re addressing, sometimes the best approach to this is through creativity and play,” Gordon said. “When you start looking at it through these creative modes, then you can change the way that you think about it.”

MISI has a team of fellows dedicated to combining their expertise to “communicate complexity in public life.” The fellowship program currently has 15 members spread between three tracts — research, public humanities and community impact.

Of the 15, eight are BU faculty members, and the other seven are working journalists, artists and activists, Gordon said.

Since everyone reacts to information differently, he said, there are many who do not believe in certain facts backed by science.

Because of this, Gordon said, the center strives to go “beyond rationality” to get to the root of finding a way to reach people at their individual needs.

“It’s not just about just clearly communicating the science, but it’s about allowing the science to speak to people in the ways that they understand and can embrace,” he said.

MISI plans to hold a large-scale summit every fall and is planning a smaller colloquium series in the spring, Gordon said.

“I truly hope that the level of intellectual discourse and the tone of the day represents what the center strives to be,” he said.