Fall: my skin’s favorite season | Maia’s Inner Monologue

There are plenty of reasons people love fall. The obvious ones come to mind first: The leaves start to turn pretty colors, the air finally feels crisp and reruns of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” start airing.



But for me, the biggest reason to love fall doesn’t have to do with pumpkin patches or candles or even pumpkin spice lattes. It has to do with makeup.

Fall is, hands down, the best season for makeup.

In summer, makeup is a losing game. The second I step outside, the humidity wipes my face of any product I put on. Foundation melts away somewhere unknown, mascara smudges without me even touching it and anything resembling “dewy” turns into sweaty.



Winter has its own set of problems, too, mainly including my skin drying out so badly that it starts flaking — no matter how much moisturizer I use.

Spring is usually nicer to my skin, but the humidity sneaks back and screws everything up again.

Fall, though, is perfect. The air is dry enough to keep makeup in place — but not so cold that your skin starts cracking. I can walk out the door without worrying that my concealer is going to slide off by the time I get to class.

When your skin feels balanced, healthy and hydrated, makeup actually becomes fun again.

This season, I’ve found a few products that genuinely make me look forward to getting ready every morning. Here are some highlights.

Hourglass’ ‘Vanish Airbrush Concealer’

I am extremely pale, and finding a concealer that doesn’t show up too pink, too olive or too orange is a challenge. The Hourglass “Vanish Airbrush Concealer” in the shade “Cotton” is the best one I’ve found so far.

It blends beautifully, never cakes and — most importantly for me — doesn’t dry out my skin. I apply it with a damp beauty blender and gently tap it in. The finish looks natural and smooth without sitting on top of my skin.

Yes, it’s high-end and a bit of a splurge — it costs $38. But I’ve always believed that complexion products are worth investing in. Spend the money on foundation and concealer. Mascaras and blushes? You can easily find high-end dupes at the drug store.

La Roche-Posay’s ‘Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser’

It is important to keep in mind that skin care products are definitely subjective. Everyone’s skin is different, so what might work for me might not work for you, and vice versa.



But as someone with dry skin who still gets the occasional breakout, this cleanser is a game-changer.



I started using this cleanser while studying abroad in London last year after being an avid CeraVe enthusiast. La Roche-Posay, a French skincare line, is super popular in Europe, so I thought I’d try some new products while I was away from my usual ones.



I am quite literally never going back.

This cleanser is hydrating but still manages to keep my skin from feeling greasy. Since switching to it, those tiny under-the-skin bumps I used to get have completely disappeared.

I am insanely picky about cleansers. They have to be gentle, unscented, inexpensive and actually clean my face. Believe it or not, I have tried cleansers that simply do not do their one job: clean my face.

But this one checks all of the boxes. It’s also available at the drugstore, which makes it even better.



The formula feels soft and luxurious, and the minimal blue and white packaging makes me weirdly happy every time I see it sitting on my counter. I’m someone who needs to like the way a product looks before I can love it fully, and La Roche-Posay just always gets it right.

Pond’s ‘Cold Cream Facial Cleanser and Makeup Remover’

Hear me out on this one.



I know it sounds old-school, but Pond’s “Cold Cream” has been around since 1904 for a reason.



My mom swears by it, and she got that commitment from her grandma. I started using the cream nightly after my mom bought me my own jar, and it completely changed my life — not to mention my skin texture.

I am still not 100% sure what this product is intended to be used for. For just $5.99 at Target, you get a moisturizer that is also a makeup remover and somehow also a cleanser? You sure do get the bang for your buck with this one.



While I’m sure the cream does a great job at all its intended functions, I have only used it as a moisturizer.

I apply a thin layer after cleansing at night in the fall and winter. I found the formula a bit too thick for my liking during the warmer months.



A little bit goes a long way with this one, so be sure to use it sparingly. If this also feels too thick for you during the warmer months, try swapping it with a lighter-weight gel-based moisturizer.



After using this product, my skin feels soft, smooth and hydrated in a way that pricier moisturizers haven’t managed. Simple, classic and reliable, it’s one of those products that has survived for over a century because it works.







Glossier’s ‘Cloud Paint’

This is by no means a new product, but I recently rediscovered it at the bottom of my makeup drawer and have been using it daily since.



This blush really only comes out for me in the colder months. I originally bought it for my sister a few Hanukkahs ago, but when she didn’t use it, I “borrowed” it and never gave it back.

The shade “Storm” is the perfect berry tone for fair skin. Most corals or peaches make me look clownish, but this one gives just the right flush — like I’ve been out in the cold for a few minutes.

The closest I’ve come to another favorite that is similar is the shade “Hope” in Rare Beauty’s “Soft Pinch Liquid Blush,” but there’s something about Glossier’s formula that feels extra seasonal to me.



In three words: It’s soft, glowy and effortless.

If you’ve been struggling with summer sweat or winter dryness, take advantage of this season. Try something new, experiment with color or go classic with a single product that’s been around since your grandmother’s time.