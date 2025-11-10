Spilling someone else’s tea

We’ve all been there at some point in our lives: You’re hanging out with your friends at school, sharing the most random stories you’ve heard about other people. Maybe it’s good, bad or somewhere in between.

“What’s the latest gossip?” is a phrase I’m sure most of us have used. When we were younger, that phase might not have been that deep. But growing up, gossip becomes more than just sharing a silly rumor — it’s writing someone else’s story without their approval.

Gossip usually begins in middle school, with whispered rumors about crushes. If you’re lucky, it follows you only until graduation and fades once you leave your hometown, if you choose to do so. If you’re not so lucky, it follows you wherever you go.

In this day and age of constant social media use, you better believe that there’s someone who peaked in high school watching your profile, waiting to spread the next story across the grapevine.

Gossip isn’t always about malice — sometimes it’s about feeling like you belong. For example, when you’re among a group of people and the conversation goes stale, the old “Did you hear what X did to Y?” keeps the scene alive.

Sharing secrets makes people feel included — like they’re a part of a group. Unfortunately, it’s just the illusion of a tight bond built on the invasion of someone else’s privacy. That’s not exactly the strongest foundation for camaraderie.

What’s ironic is that a rumor can quickly turn on the person who spreads it. The same people you gossip with can just as easily gossip about you. It’s a cycle that thrives on distrust instead of connection.

Sometimes gossip isn’t about the person being talked about — it’s about the person talking. Picking apart someone else’s choices or flaws distracts us from our own. It’s easier to whisper about someone else’s breakup or mistake than to face our own insecurities.

Gossip becomes a mirror we flip onto others, so we don’t have to face looking too closely at ourselves. But maybe we should.

Gossiping signals more about you than anything else. If you’re one of those people who spend more time talking about others than yourself, I urge you to take a step back and consider how your actions affect others — and what it says about you.

The other problem is that gossip is rarely accurate. Even if it were, it’s not your secret to tell. Gossip turns into a game of telephone and ends up being a wild, distorted exaggeration of the truth. Fact-checking is a lost concept for those who live on the hearsay grapevine.

Taking it one step further, some people intentionally add their own versions of the story for the sake of “drama.” It’s bad enough you’re already not minding your own business, but do you really have to add your own twist to someone else’s story?

Most of us like to think that gossip is harmless until it happens to us. When you realize someone’s been talking about you behind your back, it’s not so entertaining anymore, is it?

Being misunderstood by even one person because of one false rumor can sting for a long time. And if you’re a private person, as most of us are, having your personal matters turned public can be deeply uncomfortable.

For the person gossiping, it’s just today’s share of “news.” For you, it’s weeks spent ruminating about how everyone felt entitled to your business.

Social media makes it even easier to gossip under the guise of sharing. A post, a screenshot or even a vague caption can spark endless speculation. We’ve normalized this kind of public guessing game — reading into who liked what, who unfollowed whom — as if it’s a sport.

We’re all a little addicted to knowing things — whether it’s the latest drama about celebrities, classmates or strangers. Gossip feeds that craving, quenching the thirst for drama even when it doesn’t concern us. It’s healthy to “stay updated” only when the information you get is straight from the source.

Even pop culture thrives on the same practice. Tabloids and gossip magazines profit from rumors blown out of proportion. The clear line between public figures and personal acquaintances blurs, and suddenly, everyone is fair game for public commentary.

Maybe we gossip because it makes life feel less ordinary. But it’s time we let people tell their own stories. Next time we’re tempted to “spill the tea,” maybe pause and remember that it’s someone’s real life that’s on the other side of it.

Real connection doesn’t come from knowing about people — it comes from knowing them.