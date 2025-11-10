Chasing Points: The fall of a champion — what’s going on with Liverpool FC?

Let’s go back to Aug. 15: It’s the first day of a new Premier League season, and happiness is running amok through the streets of Liverpool.

Liverpool Football Club enters the season as the favorites to win the PL — having just signed Florian Wirtz for a then-club-record fee — and is still heavily linked with Alexander Isak.

That’s it. Surely, that’s it. If a team that dominated last year gets even better, the league should be a cakewalk, right?

No.

As of Monday, Liverpool sits No. 8 in the Premier League — trailing even relegation-threatened sides like Sunderland and Manchester United — with six wins and five losses.

What’s worse: Wirtz looks a shadow of his former self, Isak has barely seen the pitch and Arne Slot still can’t grow a strand of hair. To rub salt into freshly opened wounds, Mohamed Salah’s goals have dried up, and Virgil van Dijk looks incapable of defending more than a high school thesis right now.

So, where did it all go wrong?

Liverpool’s most obvious problem seems to be in defense. Their big-money signings have been attackers, which has put pressure on Arne Slot to fit them into the starting 11, leading to lineups that often lack balance. With a relatively lightweight midfield, opposing attackers have been given a free run at Liverpool’s thin backline.

As a result, the club has conceded 1.5 goals per game — a worrying figure compared with Arsenal and Manchester City, which have allowed just 0.5 and 0.7 goals, respectively.

Turns out — stopping goals from going in wins you games. Who’d have thought?

To make matters worse, two of Liverpool’s new defensive signings — Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni — have spent significant time out with injuries. That’s forced Liverpool to over-rely on players like Ibrahima Konaté, who has persistent injury issues of his own. This could further complicate games in the coming weeks as the squad navigates a packed schedule.

Speaking of defense, Trent Alexander-Arnold — potentially the best passer of the ball ever — left Liverpool in June, leaving a massive void in chance creation. The effect has been clear: Liverpool dropped from scoring 2.24 goals per game last season to just 1.64 this season, a roughly 27% decrease.

So, considering the stature of Liverpool’s outgoings and the sheer number of new arrivals, did Liverpool change too much?

The ideas were there, but football is about far more than how a team looks on paper. Sure, Wirtz could replace Trent’s creativity, but they keep the ball in entirely different areas, which affects how Liverpool move it up the pitch. Sure, Isak scores goals, but Salah has lost a player he built eight years of chemistry with.

The Liverpool side that won the Premier League a year ago was a team — not just a collection of really good players. There was chemistry, there was cohesion and those are intangibles that money can’t buy.

So, is the time it takes for the new signings to settle in really worth it? In the long run, yes. But in the short term, Liverpool is bound to suffer.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though.

Hugo Ekitike has looked like one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Mo Salah remains one of the greatest wingers ever. Dominik Szoboszlai can still run — and run and run — to the point where he makes David Goggins insecure. Ryan Gravenberch is still among the best midfielders in the league, and Alisson Becker once again looks like one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever grace the planet.

Football is harsh, and Liverpool is on course for the third-worst Premier League title defense ever. But, hey — at least Everton are struggling too, eh?