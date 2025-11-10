Goodwill on Commonwealth Avenue temporarily closed

The Goodwill at 965 Commonwealth Ave. on Boston University’s West Campus temporarily closed Nov. 6 for renovations, with plans to reopen in late December.

The store is in the process of rebranding its Boston locations — and the store on Commonwealth Avenue is the most recent of these projects, James Harder, director of communications and public affairs for Goodwill, wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press.

Harder wrote the Cambridge, Somerville, South Boston and Northampton locations have also been renovated recently.

The store is a popular spot for BU students, some of whom were shocked by the temporary closure.

Junior Harsh Banipal said the closure won’t affect him personally, but said it’s a “bummer” for students who shop there often.

“People love to thrift,” he said. “There was a lot of clothes people do donate.”

Angel Salce has shopped at the Commonwealth Avenue Goodwill before and some of their other locations.

“This is very crucial being on campus,” he said. “College students don’t necessarily have a lot of money laying around, so it’s definitely very important to be able to come to stores like Goodwill where you can find stuff that’s cheaper and still good quality.”

Goodwills in Massachusetts offer a 15% discount on Thursdays to students who show their ID.

Freshman Deniz Basal said thrifting is a large part of college culture, and he knows many students in West Campus that thrift as a hobby.

“I’ve spoken to many people who like dressing up nicely without spending a lot of money, and thrifting is one of the very popular ways that people do this,” he said.

Basal also said the shopping experience after the store reopens might be smoother for students.

Harder wrote customers can expect a “bright new look” after the renovations.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone when we reopen in December,” Harder wrote.