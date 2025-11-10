Grade deflation at BU: Is it ‘largely a myth?’

Harvard University’s Office of Undergraduate Education found an acceleration of grade inflation in the past decade, according to a report released Oct. 27 by the University.

More than 60% of grades awarded to undergraduates are A’s, compared to only 25% two decades ago, according to the report.

Harvard freshman Lia Lai said some students at Harvard chose the school for its grade inflation, but added the school makes it hard to get good grades regardless.

As Harvard’s administration takes measures to curb grade inflation, some Boston University courses already follow similar grading policies.

QST SM 131, “Business, Markets, and Society,” is a required course for students in the Questrom School of Business. The course grades on a bell curve system that caps the number of A’s given out to students in each class, said freshman Chelsea Bungay.

As a business major currently enrolled in the class, Bungay described the classroom environment as competitive.

“Everyone tries to participate as much as possible, because everyone knows that they’re trying to compete for that participation grade,” she said.

BU has long been known for its grade deflation, influenced by diverse grading policies across the colleges.

However, BU Spokesperson Colin Riley said BU’s grade deflation is “largely a myth.”

“We take grading seriously,” he said. “The deans and the faculty take that serious[ly], and students earn the grades they receive.”

Sophomore Mason Laundry said that while grade deflation exists at BU, he believes the grading policies across his classes seem fair.

“It’s attainable, but you definitely have to work for it,” he said. “There’s very few classes that are easy A’s.”

Grade deflation varies across courses, as only two of BU’s 17 schools and colleges have standardized grading scales.

The Wheelock College of Education and Human Development adopted in 2023 its college-wide standardized numeric grading scale, with an A requiring at least a 94%.

This year, the College of Communication followed suit and introduced a uniform scale for assigning letter grades beginning the 2025-26 academic year.

Most other colleges use their own grading systems, meaning students rely on the University letter grades, GPA scheme and course syllabi instead of a college-wide percentage scale.

Sophomore Jackie Neary said she doesn’t mind that grading policies vary, as “some classes are just much harder than others.”

“I think it should kind of be reflective of how hard the class is,” she said.

Sophomore Francie Baumstark said she took the same psychology course as her roommate with two “vastly different” grading policies, leading to them receiving different grades.

“Having more consistency would just be easier to keep track of everything and … see my own GPA and compare that with others to get a better sense of where I stand,” she said.

Baumstark also said she noticed her chemistry professor does not round grades and takes points off for minor errors. But regardless, she said BU’s grade deflation is not “as extreme as everyone makes it out to be.”

“I’ve definitely had a hard time,” Baumstark said. “It’s definitely subjective to the courses, but if you’re a hard worker and you use the resources, it’s definitely manageable.”