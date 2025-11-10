The rise of the performative male: What happens when masculinity becomes a contest? | Zoomed In

You may have seen him walking around campus: jorts and a tattered sweater, watered-down matcha in hand, wired headphones trailing into a tote bag that almost certainly also houses a worn copy of “The Bell Jar.”

This new phantom has haunted cities — and TikTok feeds — as recently as last month, first as a concept and then as a caricature. But what truly makes a man “performative”?

This internet archetype revolves around men who adopt a specific aesthetic or attitude, typically associated with feminine qualities, for the primary goal of attention or attraction. Performative males appear soft-spoken, deeply emotional and engaged with feminism in a supposedly “novel” way.

But when it comes down to it, their actions often ring hollow.

In an Oct. 5 article for The Daily Free Press, several Boston college students cheered as the phenomenon was reduced to a caricature through a “Performative Male Contest,” lampooning men who claimed to be “soft” or feminist for social gain.

This contest — one of several around the country — was just one example of a slew of critiques for a trend that is arguably predatory. Men exploiting progressive ideals or softness for attention undermine the genuine value of such qualities — not just in men — and mislead those seeking meaningful connection.

And the archetype is not unprecedented.

Consider the “Soft Boy” of the mid-to-late 2010s: a man who played at expressing emotion or feminist ideals to attract a partner who might not have chosen him otherwise.

That trend followed a similar trajectory: rise, then mockery, then caricature. In both cases, the critique served a legitimate purpose, calling out inauthenticity and holding men accountable for weaponizing softness.

But what began as a pointed critique has now morphed into a communal joke, and this evolution is not without consequences. While men who exploit feminism or emotional openness deserve scrutiny, the caricature has broadened to the point where even genuine attempts at empathy or allyship are ridiculed.

Men are now caught in a paradox. They are both encouraged to be open and progressive and punished when those qualities are displayed publicly — or performed incorrectly. The fear of being branded “performative” often outweighs the desire to act authentically.

The risk to feminism is real. Genuine attempts at allyship and support for equality are now vulnerable to mockery simply because men fear being labeled “performative.”

Feminism thrives on engagement and partnership, yet when men are discouraged from participating authentically, the movement loses potential allies. The problem is not feminism — but rather a culture of ridicule that makes even well-intentioned men second-guess their actions.

This obsession with spotting inauthenticity reflects a broader cultural preoccupation with performativity, especially online.

Social media rewards visibility. The algorithm boosts brief messages with easily digestible identity markers — making it difficult to separate genuine expression from performance. Emotional openness has become a performance in itself, especially in an era when influencers film — and sometimes stage — every emotional moment in their lives.

Men, as a result, are forced into a narrow spectrum. They can either epitomize hyper-masculine stoicism or performative softness, with little room to move.

Beyond the immediate social consequences, this trend shapes masculinity itself. Men who initially weaponized feminism or softness have been rightfully called out, but this criticism has repercussions.

When this indiscriminate ridicule is extended to those genuinely trying to express kindness or introspection, we risk forcing them to retreat into stereotypical stoicism or bravado.

In exposing hypocrisy, society may inadvertently punish authenticity, limiting the ways men can inhabit their own humanity.

Criticism remains necessary. Performative behavior should be called out and held accountable. But the cultural tendency to mock all men who engage with emotional or feminist ideals threatens to backfire.

The caricature of the performative male is a cautionary tale. A culture obsessed with detecting inauthenticity may end up punishing authenticity, both reinforcing rigid expectations for masculinity and discouraging genuine allyship.

In our rush to laugh, we must ask: Are we exposing deception, or have we just made genuine emotional expression the punchline?





