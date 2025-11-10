Women’s soccer unable to get past final hurdle, loses in Patriot League final to Army West Point

The Boston University women’s soccer team entered the 2025 Patriot League Tournament as the No. 1 seed, looking to defend their 2024 conference title. The team comfortably beat the Lafayette College Leopards 4-0 on Thursday in the semifinal but fell 3-2 to the Army West Point Black Knights Sunday in the final.

Despite a slower first half in the semifinal matchup, the team maintained their composure. Outshooting the Leopards (5-8-7, 3-3-3 PL) 11-1 in the second half and extending their win streak to eight games and shutout streak to seven games, the Terriers (11-5-3, 7-1-1 PL) stormed into the final at Nickerson Field.

“Everyone has just worked so hard the past couple of months to get us back to a Patriot League Championship,” BU Head Coach Megan Burke said after Thursday’s game.

At halftime, both teams were even in shots at five apiece. Both goalkeepers made three saves each, but the game was still brewing for BU. The Terriers went on to score four past the Lafayette defense in the final 45 minutes.

In the 56th minute, senior midfielder Giulianna Gianino stripped the ball from Lafayette and passed to sophomore attacking midfielder Olivia Avellar, who found junior forward Ava Maguire wide open across the field on the left side. Making no mistake, Maguire slipped the ball into the back of the net from just in front of the six-yard line. With the secondary assist on this goal, Gianino set the BU single-season record for assists.

In the 68th minute, senior forward Margy Porta scored her second goal in the previous two games. Porta redirected the ball past Lafayette’s goalkeeper, Catherine Apker, off a pass in the box from Gianino.

Maguire earned her first collegiate brace in the 71st minute when freshman midfielder Georgia Prouty charged from midfield to the box to find Gianino, who laid off the ball for Maguire. This time, she shot from the right edge of the box to find the back of the net.

“I found a lot of success out wide … just with pulling my defender out,” Maguire said, reflecting on how she scored both of her goals.

Sophomore forward Julianna Osterman capitalized on a misclearance by Lafayette in the 87th minute, making an instant impact and scoring her fourth goal of the season — despite playing just 10 minutes of the game.

The Patriot League final, however, was a different story.

Fielding the same starting lineup, BU struggled to clear their own defensive half from the start of the game.

The Black Knights (14-5-2, 5-3-1 PL) applied consistent offensive pressure on the Terriers from the opening kickoff. Army struck first in the fourth minute of the game off a goal by the PL Tournament’s Most Valuable Player: forward Sabrina Rogers.

The Terriers were unable to record a shot until the 29th minute, and the Black Knights’ goalkeeper, Karalyn Dail, did not have to make a save until the 33rd minute. All of this happened after BU substituted five of its starters.

While the Terriers were building momentum, Army undermined their efforts, doubling their lead in the 38th minute. A quick defensive breakdown left Army forward Sophia Henry wide open to tap home the ball. The Black Knights scored on their first two shots of the game.

BU’s closest chance of the half came in the 39th minute, when junior forward Kat Slott’s header hit the crossbar.

Both teams recorded four shots in the opening 45 minutes, but the start of the second half was dominated by the Terriers.

“Sometimes it takes 45 minutes just to see the game, feel it out, understand what we have to do to truly find success against them,” Burke said after the final.

The team recorded four consecutive shots in the first 12 minutes of the half, and on the fifth shot, in the 58th minute, Porta and Gianino found Maguire wide open for the second game in a row to cut the Black Knights’ lead in half.

As BU continued to find the equalizer, Army swung the game’s momentum in their favor, making it more difficult for the Terriers to clear their defensive half.

Rogers seemed to have the final say on the game in the 82nd minute when she restored the two-goal lead for her team. Less than a minute later, Maguire found Avellar in the box, who headed down the cross next to the far post.

“They put it all out there for the full 90. It’s hard to come back two goals down at halftime,” Burke said.

Two goals on 14 shots in the second half were not enough. As the clock dwindled down, the Terriers could not find an equalizer.

“Looking back, we’ll be hungry for more,” Burke said. “We know what we’re capable of, but we’re also very proud of the success that we did this season.”