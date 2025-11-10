K-shaped economy | Con-Current Events

“F is for friends who do stuff together / U is for you and me / N is for anywhere and anytime at all / Down here in the deep blue sea” – “F.U.N. Song,” SpongeBob SquarePants

Today, F is for felons who hide the Epstein files, U is for unilateral power, N is for narcissists who threaten to kill us all … down here in the United States of America.

But our letter of focus today is K — for the K-shaped economy.

When recessions occur, the graph of the economy can take the shape of a few different letters, including K, V, U, W or L.

Exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s inability to handle the economy during the COVID-19 recession, America’s growing wealth inequality has morphed into one of the worst recession shapes: a K-shape. In this recession model, some people are able to bounce back upward and quickly, while everyone else continues to fall.

In essence, the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer.

Look no further than the core of American culture: McDonald’s.

“We continue to see a bifurcated consumer base … from lower-income consumers declining nearly double digits in the third quarter, a trend that’s persisted for nearly two years,” CEO Chris Kempczinski recently reported. “In contrast, … traffic growth among higher-income consumers remains strong, increasing by nearly double digits in the quarter.”

Wealth inequality, high prices and low wages are hitting Americans so hard that the bottom of the K is getting priced out of McDonald’s.

While the bottom of the K — some of whom live paycheck-to-paycheck — struggle to pay their rising utilities bill along with rising gas prices and grocery costs, the rich are buying more and more private jets. And as the bottom of the K, in which many depend on SNAP to feed their families, face that program’s cuts, the rich are spending even more money on first-class seats on flights.

The punchline of this story? Naturally, it’s to ask what any of this may have to do with us.

Whether you want to call it a K-shaped economy, bifurcated economy or two-tiered economy, there’s no escaping the reality that it exists.

And by no means do I blame Trump for this economy’s creation. America’s K-shaped economy is the product of decades of rising wealth inequality, perpetuated by the Republican Party’s diligence in following former President Ronald Reagan’s “trickle-down economics,” giving as much money to the rich as possible.

What I can blame the current president for is not only his failure in helping the U.S. recover as a collective — but also for perpetuating the bifurcation.

Trump has failed to deliver on his promise of decreasing the cost of living. Costs for necessities have either stayed the exact same since his inauguration, like gas and most groceries, or risen, like beef and home utilities.

His promise that tariffs would both boost the American economy and increase American competition has instead just offset costs upward of $1,200 per household onto consumers in 2025.

Rich people can afford to skate by with these costs. In fact, these costs are next to nothing as AI continues to bubble and grow the rich’s stock portfolios to all-time highs.

The less affluent bear all of the costs of the economy, through both time and money. And the reward is only more poverty.

Trump also isn’t the only person to blame. Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine, Maggie Hassan, Angus King, Jacky Rosen, Catherine Cortez Masto and John Fetterman defected from their party, voting to end the shutdown.

Decisions like these affect Americans just as much as Trump’s policy does. With no guarantee that the Affordable Care Act will be subsidized, it’s highly likely these eight traitorous politicians decisively raised health care costs for millions of Americans, further perpetuating the K.

The only way to get back on track is to vote — vote as we did in the 2025 elections.

Because the U.S. has gone beyond the tipping point. Some Americans are drowning from costs, while others are basking on yachts. We need to choose the right people to represent us and fight back.