Crisis pregnancy centers quietly thrive as access to abortion health care falls under scrutiny

Crisis pregnancy centers have been quietly thriving since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — the landmark case affirming the constitutional right to abortion — in 2022.

As of 2024, 2,633 CPCs exist nationwide, and 28 are located in Massachusetts, according to the University of Georgia’s Crisis Pregnancy Map.

CPCs, also known as pregnancy resource centers or anti-abortion centers, “exist to keep women from having abortions,” according to the National Abortion Federation.

The Trump administration slashed Medicaid in July, which included blocking payments to Planned Parenthood — the nation’s largest abortion provider that also provides cancer screenings, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment and other reproductive health services.

“At the base level, there is a lack of quality research and education,” said Ella Wagner, communications and public relations representative for the Boston University Students for Reproductive Freedom, referring to the current reproductive health landscape.

Wagner said there are now restrictions in some states on bodily autonomy and abortion while birth control access is also being rolled back.

Women seek advice and counseling from CPCs, which the NAF claims appear to be medical clinics but are actually “anti-choice,” faith-based centers aimed to mislead and discourage women from getting abortions.

Diane O’Toole, executive director of Boston Center for Pregnancy Choices, or BPC, disagreed with this characterization of anti-abortion centers.

“It speaks to the rhetoric and the persecution of pregnancy resource centers,” O’Toole said. “We’re women helping women, and they want to label us anti-abortion instead of centers that want to help women who are considering all their options and not pushing anybody into one area or another.”

The BPC is a Christian nonprofit, advertising free ultrasound referrals, pregnancy tests and counseling after an abortion. All counselors at the BPC are Christian, O’Toole said.

“We don’t present any information to anybody unless they want to hear it, but we strive to create a safe space where they can think through all their options if they’re not sure,” she said.

Maggie Dennis, who works at Four Women Health Services, an abortion clinic in Attleboro, said her clinic receives patients weekly who initially went to a CPC.

“We encounter patients that go [to a CPC] and come to us, and they’re very upset,” Dennis said. “They were told lies by the CPC that either they’re too far along, they’ll never be able to get pregnant again, abortions guarantee divorce [or] if you have an abortion, you’re gonna get cancer,” she said.

In 2022, just two weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Gov. Maura Healey issued a consumer advisory warning patients seeking reproductive health services about the misinformation provided by CPCs.

This consumer advisory, O’Toole said, is a “political motivation.”

“It’s really sad actually, because we are women helping women, and by doing things like that that are factless and baseless, they’re hurting women from getting the help that they otherwise would get,” she said.

O’Toole said the clinic conducts exit interviews for patient feedback and rating, and the lowest yearly rating so far is 99% satisfaction.

“Clearly, our clients love us,” O’Toole said. “So, why in Massachusetts, in particular, and in states like New Jersey and New York are pregnancy resource centers being persecuted?”

In June 2024, Healey launched a $1 million awareness campaign targeting CPCs for falsely advertising reproductive health services and misleading residents who are seeking an abortion.

“If you go to a state like Florida, we’d actually be getting money from the state,” O’Toole said. “Instead, we’re in a state that waged a multimillion dollar taxpayer-funded campaign against us.”

Thomas Harvey is the chairman of the Massachusetts Alliance to Stop Taxpayer Funded Abortion, a faith-based organization working towards a state constitutional amendment to remove public funding for abortion in the state. Healey’s campaign, Harvey said, was “outrageous.”

“It’s a bunch of lies,” said Harvey. “And our tax dollars are paying for lies, because if you were to ever visit one of these pro-life centers, you’d find out the exact opposite of what those ads are claiming.”

While Harvey and O’Toole were displeased by the campaign’s efforts, Dennis said Healey’s initiative was ineffective.

She criticized the state-wide campaign as too heavily focused on the city of Boston, where only three of the anti-abortion centers in Massachusetts are located. In Attleboro, none of the advertisements made a significant impact, she said.

“All that came [from the campaign] was a sheet of paper that was sent out to the doctor’s office to hang on the wall that was like, ‘This is what a CPC is,’ and that was it,” Dennis said. “It was very poorly executed.”

Dennis said no one seeking an abortion will see the warning on the state’s website and emphasized the importance of “due diligence” when seeking health care.

“We tend to check reviews when we’re going out to dinner, but we don’t tend to do that when we’re looking for medical [care],” Dennis said. “I think that it’s important that we be a little bit more aware of the decisions that we make with our personal health.”