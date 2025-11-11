Ask Abby (Or Analise): Is having a boyfriend actually embarrassing?

Dear Abby: Is it embarrassing to have a boyfriend now? Is dating out and single in? I’m curious to hear your thoughts.

Many of us have already scrolled past Vogue’s latest, buzziest headline: “Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?” And yes, when I first saw that, I paused — because, on the surface, before even diving into the arguments, I was intrigued.

Once upon a time, having a boyfriend was the hallmark of “cool” — at least in elementary school, when a shared snack or a shy hand-hold could make you the envy of the playground. Fast-forward a couple of decades, and the cultural script seems flipped. But here’s the twist: It might not be Vogue — or society at large — that’s really dictating this new single-life trend.

The more I reflected on what makes relationships tick, why so many women are happily flying solo and the chaotic circus of modern dating, I couldn’t help but wonder: Is having a boyfriend actually embarrassing?

The shift in modern dating

The one aspect of the argument the article gets right is this: There’s still a cultural undercurrent suggesting it’s a negative thing, as a woman, to be considered “male-centered.” But the reasons behind that perception are far more layered — and honestly, more interesting — than Vogue lets on.

It’s not just about wanting the benefits of having a boyfriend without coming off as boyfriend-obsessed — it’s about autonomy, cultural expectations and the tricky balancing act of identity in an era where being single is increasingly framed as a form of empowerment rather than a social faux pas.

In other words, the “embarrassment” of having a boyfriend might have less to do with the appearance of the relationship itself and more to do with the shifting lens through which society views women, independence and what it means to live life on your own terms.

Boyfriends do sometimes embarrass us

Before I critique Vogue’s take, I need to pause on a line that feels uncomfortably, unavoidably true.

Sabrina Carpenter once said, “I beg you, don’t embarrass me, mother—” And she wasn’t just being funny — she was stating a fundamental truth about intimate relationships: No matter how much love exists, there is always the potential for mortifying misalignment.

Think about it. How often have you found yourself contorting reality to justify your boyfriend’s actions — trying to rationalize his behavior to your friends, your family or even yourself — because the alternative is facing the social humiliation of tolerating blatant immaturity or thoughtlessness?

Maybe it’s small-scale, such as an ill-advised joke in public, a poorly timed comment or a clumsy attempt at humor. Or maybe it’s systemic: cheating, outright disrespect or a pattern of behavior that undermines your dignity.

Embarrassment in relationships is rarely about the relationship itself. It’s about the way a partner’s actions reflect on you, their disregard for social and emotional nuance and the work it forces you to do to maintain composure, credibility and self-respect.

In that sense, being “embarrassed by your boyfriend” is less a critique of love and more a critique of how poorly some men are equipped to navigate the social contract of intimacy.

So yes, it is embarrassing to associate yourself with someone who would do you like that. But the prospect of falling into a relationship where your partner could cause you this amount of shame may be another reason why women are choosing to steer clear of men.

But there’s another side to this, too

A lot of women like to joke on the internet that they won’t like another woman’s picture if her boyfriend is in it. I frequently watch TikToks with the audio, “She looks absolutely beautiful … and um … he’s there.”

This audio intrigued me. Because this isn’t always a direct dig at the prospect of being in a relationship with a man, per se, as most would perceive. It’s more of a commentary on how women are so wonderful on their own that their relationship to a man is the least interesting thing about them. And honestly, that’s how it should be.

Let me correct you, Vogue

Women are not merely choosing to stay single because boyfriends are “embarrassing” as an abstract concept. This isn’t a quirky, cool or chic lifestyle choice — it’s a response to a much deeper, systemic reality. Gendered violence, entrenched misogyny and the long-standing societal expectation that women exist primarily as caregivers with “added romantic perks” have shaped the way women navigate intimacy for centuries.

The real truth behind why so many women are deliberately single is more empowering and profound: They are finding fulfillment, growth and autonomy outside of romantic relationships.

Women are discovering joy in careers, creative pursuits, friendships, travel and self-exploration — spaces that historically were deemed secondary to the pursuit of a partner. Many of these women are the first in their family lines to actively choose themselves over a socially prescribed path of romantic dependency.

Choosing to remain single, then, is not a symptom of embarrassment or cynicism — it is a radical assertion of agency. It is women reclaiming their time, ambitions and emotional labor for themselves rather than distributing it to meet someone else’s needs or societal expectations. In a culture that often still equates female worth with relationship status, the choice to remain single is revolutionary, deliberate and profoundly courageous.

It’s beautiful, really. Whether you’re in a relationship or not, the truth is clear: Men need women, but women do not need men. Understanding this is essential — not as a statement of superiority but as a foundation for self-fulfillment.

When you recognize your own independence, you can navigate relationships without fear, compromise of your dignity or the slightest hint of embarrassment about who you choose — or choose not — to be with.