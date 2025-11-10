GALLERY: Flags rise at Boston’s Veterans Day Parade

Members of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, ROC Veterans Association, 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment and others joined Boston’s Veterans Day Parade Saturday.



The parade began at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square and ended at City Hall Plaza with an address by Mayor Michelle Wu. The event hosted several speeches, including two by Master Chief Raushan Morris and Reserve Command Master Chief for the 1st Coast Guard District, and Laura Bryna performed a rendition of the national anthem.