Women’s basketball comeback falls short at Case Gym against Dartmouth, 52-50

The Boston University women’s basketball team is still searching for its first victory of the season after losing the first two games. The Terriers (0-2, 0-0 Patriot League) dropped Friday night’s contest 52-50 against the Dartmouth Big Green (1-1) at Case Gym.

The Terriers are projected to finish No. 8 in this year’s Patriot League preseason poll, marking the first time under Head Coach Melissa Graves that they were not ranked in the top five.

Graves praised the team’s defensive efforts throughout their first two games.

“These first two and then with Quinnipiac, who has historically been a pretty good offensive team, I thought we did some good things there,” Graves said. “Our press looked really good last game, too.”

The Terriers won the tip-off against Dartmouth, but both teams got off to a slow start. With more than six minutes remaining in the first period, Dartmouth forward Olivia Austin made a layup and completed a three-point play at the free-throw line.

About six minutes in, the Terriers made it a one-point game when junior guard Bella McLaughlin scored. Dartmouth guard Alexandra Eldredge hit a three-pointer, bringing the Big Green’s lead to 6-2. BU sophomore guard Hildur Gunnsteinsdóttir found senior forward Anete Adler for a layup, cutting Dartmouth’s lead in half.

Late in the first period, with Dartmouth leading the score at 10-4, the Terriers finished the period on a 5-0 run. McLaughlin contributed all five points, and the period ended with BU trailing 10-9.

“She got downhill. She was able to get to the basket a little bit,” Graves said of McLaughlin. “She’s one of our best post-feed passers. It’s just when they sagged off of her that made it a little more difficult, but Bella plays with the most pace on the team, especially out in transition.”

In the second period, BU took its first lead of the game when senior forward Anastasiia Semenova scored on a layup on the right side of the net, giving BU a one-point advantage.

The game was tied at 11 with just under six minutes remaining. Dartmouth established a seven-point lead after going on a 7-0 run — but it ended when BU sophomore guard Rose Azmoudeh hit a three-pointer.

BU found themselves down 21-14 with three minutes remaining in the first half and called a timeout to regroup.

The Terriers then went on a 6-0 run due to a pair of three-pointers, which pulled the score to 23-20 in favor of the Big Green. However, Dartmouth increased its lead back to seven by the time both teams headed to the locker room.

Dartmouth guard Zaynep Ozel opened the scoring in the second half with a three-pointer, extending Dartmouth’s lead to 10. As the period progressed, BU remained behind double digits — until sophomore guard Taylor Williams responded with a three-pointer, cutting Dartmouth’s lead to 33-26.

BU was down 37-30 at the end of the third period when Dartmouth forward Cate MacDonald hit a three-pointer and raised the Big Green’s lead to 10 once more. BU added two more points with a layup from sophomore forward Allison Schwertner before the third period concluded, entering the final 10 minutes of the game down 40-32.

Both teams struggled early in the fourth period, missing several shots. BU soon found themselves trailing by 12, but Semenova scored on one of her two free-throw attempts to cut Dartmouth’s lead to 46-35.

BU junior guard Audrey Ericksen hit a three-pointer, narrowing the gap to six points, prompting Dartmouth’s head coach to call a timeout. Despite a late charge from BU — with two threes made in the final three seconds of the game — Dartmouth held on to secure the victory.

The Terriers seek their first win of the season when they travel to Northeastern for a 2 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday.