The people I was before I was me | My Gay Agenda

Madison — the oldest — raised me, providing me with shelter and a temporary identity.

She’s been through a lot: first loves and heartaches, drunken arguments and mistakes. She made and lost friends and acted as a leader and a reader. Very rarely was she afraid to let herself shine. She loved to sing and act — her home was on the stage. She loved getting her feet dirty and relishing the fresh air.

But she was struggling inside. By the end of eighth grade, she first experienced body issues and depression. Depression like she had never known — hair-pulling, racking sobs and an overwhelming sense of hopelessness that eventually mellowed out over time. But she’d never return to the feeling of happiness she had once known.

In ninth grade, Madison stuck tightly to Madi, who cut her hair short and played with dyes. She wore black and kept to herself. She started seeing girls in a new light and gradually came to accept that she could like them in the same way she liked boys.

In 10th grade, she had her first romantic interactions with a girl. All this time, however, she experienced an even deeper feeling.

Over the course of years, there were times she would look in the mirror, and she didn’t recognize her face. She couldn’t make the connection between appearance and self. Her name sounded foreign as it left her lips.

Before each milestone of puberty, she toyed with the thought that the doctors were wrong when they called her a girl. She pushed aside the thoughts, seeing more and more evidence that maybe the doctors were right after all.

By the end of 10th grade, she knew it wasn’t her place anymore, and she selflessly stepped aside for someone else who needed to thrive.

Drew took Madi’s place. She asked others to refer to her with she/they pronouns. It was a big move — and they felt scared and anxious. They looked both ways and spoke frantically. She was all nervous giggles and storyboard planning.

They were exhilarated at the idea of a new beginning. She didn’t feel right, though. They knew they represented a good change, but they weren’t the right one yet. She stepped aside and let someone else take the lead.

Jamie rehearsed their speech several times in front of the mirror. They looked themself in the eyes, held out their hand and introduced themself. They fit the face — and the name slid off the tongue. Jamie had a warm feeling in their stomach at the sight and sound of their own name.

The journey to their discovery was lonely, though. They loved their friends and family, but they were scared of being abandoned. They didn’t know their friends well yet, and their family wasn’t very open-minded, so they kept to themself. Their texts of self-discovery were a secret.

Jamie wanted to take initiative with their body. The haircuts and colors became more extreme. They had a chest binder shipped to their friend’s house and felt a giddy rush as they put it on for the first time in the restroom of the town’s baseball fields. Jamie experienced a life of transitions, discovery and building a name for themself.

They entered their first relationship, where their heart first broke. They continued to act on stage and became an activist. They kept up their studies and earned good grades, winning academic awards and developing a love for film production. They wished their friends goodbye and traveled to the south for school.

Jamie found a life in Georgia and pursued film production and acting. They learned to draw and design. They started to open up the social seal they had previously bolted to make new friends. They had spontaneous nights and got an eyebrow piercing and a tattoo.

Jamie discovered that it was okay to be themself, and they didn’t need to hide in order to be loved. However, Jamie began to feel disconnected.

Their name, while it seemed to fit the most, had never felt securely attached. Instead, it had been a lifeline in a time of need, a safety blanket to maintain security.

But Jamie had been born out of isolation and fear — and they didn’t mind leaving. They knew they had done their job and were happy to see the last one finally take their place.

Today, I’m Julien. This is the name I chose in 2020, and this is the name that will continue to follow me. I’m not a new person — but an amalgamation of Madison and Madi and Drew and Jamie.

Self-identity is a crazy, beautiful and fluid concept. No matter how you identify, remember to listen to yourself and your needs. No one is ever confined to a box — in fact, I encourage you to try to break out of it.

Let yourself evolve — not into someone new, but into someone free.