Hundreds rally against ICE tactics, federal actions on Veterans Day

More than 200 veterans and community members gathered at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday to rally against federal deportation tactics, the mobilization of the national guard in American cities and cuts to critical services.

The Veterans Day protest was organized by May Day Strong in partnership with About Face Veterans Against War, which advocates against the “growing militarization of the United States,” according to its website.

“Say ‘no’ to ICE raids tearing apart families in our communities,” said About Face member Brian Weckbacher to the crowd. “These are our neighbors, our coworkers, guys we work with, our kids’ classmates, our own families.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it has arrested more than 2,800 people across the state over the past months.

The demonstration was one of more than 100 “Vets Say No” rallies held nationwide Tuesday, said Noah Joyce-Anderson, an About Face member who joined two years after leaving the military in 2015.

“We aren’t going to stand for occupation,” he said. “We know what it is to be an occupying force, and we know what the impact of that is.”

Weckbacher, who joined About Face in 2008 after three deployments, said the government perpetuates expensive “unending wars” abroad while being unable to provide food, housing and health care for citizens in need back home.

“When you’re an 18 [or] 19-year-old kid in [the military] you think your life is over if you don’t obey your orders,” he said. “But you have a right to resist, and there’s a right to resist, and if you stand up to resist, you will never be alone.”

Protesters, assembling around the park’s World War II Memorial, wielded signs that read “Right to Refuse” and “Vets Say No War On Cities.”

In past months, President Donald Trump has deployed National Guard troops to Democratic-led cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago. Trump said the deployments are aimed at curbing crime and aiding deportation efforts.

“Anywhere people are standing up against Trump’s fascism is [at] threat of occupation,” Weckbacher said.

Bob Tamboe, a member of Veterans For Responsible Leadership, traveled from Rhode Island to attend the rally. He said he felt it was his “duty” to show up and express his support.

“Half the people that have been called up to go into the cities in the National Guard do not want to be there,” Tamboe said. “There’s a lot of turmoil going on.”

Joyce-Anderson emphasized the importance of fostering inclusivity in the face of certain federal actions.

“We need to look to the left and right of us and know that we’re going to be able to move forward as a country and as a community,” Joyce-Anderson said.