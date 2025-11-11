BU professor develops affordable, flexible wireless MRI coils, named among TIME’s ‘Best Inventions of 2025’

Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott. Xin Zhang, distinguished professor of engineering at Boston University. Time magazine recently named Zhang’s wireless MRI coils as an Invention of the Year.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging machines, or MRIs, take detailed pictures of organs and tissues generated by coils — but these traditional MRI coils are often bulky, rigid, costly and don’t always guarantee a perfect scan.

Boston University Distinguished Professor of Engineering Xin Zhang and her students at the Laboratory of Microsystems Technologies aimed to change this when they designed and built bendable wireless coil sensors that attach directly to the body, weigh less than an AA battery and cost only $50.

In October, TIME released their “Best Inventions of 2025” issue, which featured 300 impactful new scientific products and ideas, including Zhang’s Wireless MRI Coils under the “Experimental” category. TIME defines this section as “concept inventions and prototypes showing future potential.”

Zhang developed the coils in the LMST, where she works as the principal investigator and lead inventor. Postdoctoral student Xia Zhu and postdoctoral researcher Ku Wu serve as the lab’s key researchers.

The coils used in an MRI machine can cost more than $100,000, which Zhu said not every hospital can afford. The LMST’s MRI coils, on the other hand, cost less than 1% of that.

“We can build a device that can cost you $50, but they can do as good, or almost as good, as those [traditional] devices,” Zhu said. “So for those resource-limited regions [or] countries, they might have a different option.”

Stephan Anderson, BU School of Medicine professor and research faculty member of the LMST, said the cables are much more flexible than current MRI technology, which allows radiologists to scan a wider range of patients and body parts.

“What I’m most excited about with this technology is that we can, now, for the first time, make coils that fit each patient perfectly,” Anderson said.

In addition to improving image performance, Anderson said this technology also has the benefit of increasing patient comfort.

“If you’re a two-year-old, or a 10-year-old, or an overweight 40-year-old or a frail 90-year-old, I will have a coil that fits your wrist perfectly and allows us to maximize performance,” he said.

Anderson said the technology created by the lab is being commercialized through a medical device start-up called PriMetaz that he and Zhang founded.

Ryan McNaughton, CEO of PriMetaz and a member of the LMST, said the company markets MRI accessory technologies that can be used in tandem with the hardware of the current machines to create higher resolution and faster imaging.

The technology enhances the signal produced by the body, allowing doctors to take better images of tissues and organs, he said.

“What’s really exciting is we’re now able to potentially image lesions that were previously very fuzzy, hard for the radiologist to capture, and now we can start to make more clearer and crisper images,” McNaughton said. “So it allows the hospital to maintain their current clinical workflow while achieving vastly superior performance.”

Zhang founded the LMST in 2002, and since then, she has earned an extensive list of honors, awards and special recognitions.

What makes the work Zhang and her students have been doing so exciting, McNaughton said, is how they’re “breaking the paradigm of medical imaging” and replacing expensive equipment with “something you can build on the workbench.”

“The lab is doing a ton of really exciting work, even outside of MRI,” McNaughton said. “What really makes what [Zhang] has recently been working on exciting is this ability to almost remove the parts of the MRI scanner. It’s really a paradigm shift.”