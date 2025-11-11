BU Student Health Services gains control of emergency contraceptive vending machines

Boston University Student Health Services installed five Medi Cube vending machines across BU campuses, where students can purchase emergency contraception pills, in place of the Plan B vending machines run by BU Students for Reproductive Freedom and BU Medical Students for Choice.

The Medi Cubes sell My Choice, a generic version of Plan B. The vending machines also sell other health supplies, including condoms, over-the-counter pain medication, laundry detergent, shampoo and toothpaste.

The University changed vendors from BU Vending to BU Dining, which decided to switch to the Medi Cube Units to “enhance services and offer a wider range of medical products,” BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press.

The new machines can be found in Rich Hall, Student Village II, the George Sherman Union, 150 Riverway in Fenway Campus and 72 East Concord St. in the Medical Campus.

Senior Ella Wagner, communications and public relations representative for BUSRF, said BU did not consult the group when making the decision to switch to University-controlled Medi Cubes.

“We would have loved to have a voice,” Wagner said.

She said the Medi Cubes are useful for students but differ greatly from what the Plan B vending machine originally offered, as they are “significantly less stocked,” which concerns her.

Keeping the Plan B vending machine stocked, which BUSRF did about every one to two months, proved to be the group’s biggest challenge, which proves the need for it, she said.

“The University underestimated just how much students were utilizing this resource,” she said.

The price has increased from $10 to $15.99 since the switch to the Medi Cube Units, according to an email BUSRF sent to The Daily Free Press.

Wagner said the reduced cost of the emergency contraceptive, sold for $7 to $10 at the vending machines as opposed to stores like CVS, where the contraception is sold for around $50, also benefitted students.

Sophomore Anshika Gupta, a member of BU Medical Students for Choice, said the University controlling the Medi Cubes could be helpful for keeping the machine long-term, because club leaders in BUMSFC typically only serve for about one year, resulting in frequent turnover.

She added that the University backing and taking control of the emergency contraception machines helps open dialogue surrounding sexual health.

“It’s not just one student group promoting sexual health. It’s technically the University and the Student Health Services promoting that,” she said.

Having these vending machines on campus protects and expands options for access to emergency contraception, Gupta said.

“It’s just important to know that as we continue in this political climate, especially [as] some of the other reproductive options are being taken away,” she said. “Having a Plan B vending machine in as many places as possible, especially around student centers and other community health centers can really increase the options that people have.”

Emma Clement contributed to the reporting of this article.