BUCR disaffiliate from College Republican National Committee over allegations of misconduct

The Boston University College Republicans announced Monday the group will be leaving the College Republican National Committee due to allegations of misconduct from 2021, in a statement posted on Instagram.

BUCR President Zac Segal said the mismanagement, along with a lack of resources and clear priorities, prompted BUCR to leave the organization.

“There didn’t really seem to be a clear direction forward. They were losing chapters…and their priorities just seemed wrong,” Segal said. “The priority should be on uniting everyone and fostering a place where chapters can come together and spread initiatives, but they weren’t really doing that.”

BUCR wrote in the statement it is leaving the CRNC due to concern over the organization’s long term viability.

“Unfortunately, the CRNC has been run into despair, facing serious allegations of misconduct and demonstrating no clear path forward or future viability,” the statement reads.

The group plans to charter instead with the College Republicans of America, a national Republican organization founded in 2023.

“We hope that … [CRA] will help us and give us certain opportunities the old committee wasn’t able to give us,” BUCR Vice President Philip Wohltorf said. “Those could be funding opportunities, speaker opportunities [and] internship opportunities.”

BUCR wrote the disaffiliation statement in conjunction with the College Republicans at Iowa and follows nine state federations of College Republicans of America chapters formally affiliating with the CRA in July. It chose to disaffiliate alongside the Iowa chapter to reach a wider audience and “encourage other chapters across the country to do the same.”

The CRNC faced a scandal in 2021 involving former Chairman Chandler Thornton, who was accused of mismanaging funds and violating the organization’s election bylaws. The New York Federation of College Republicans found “at least $2 million entirely unaccounted for” in a report published July 2021.

When the scandal broke in 2021, NYFCR departed from the organization and several state branches followed suit.

BUCR rechartered with CRNC in June, after being unchartered for a year when the club lost status as an official BU organization for the fall 2024 semester.

Currently, College Democrats of America is endorsed by the Democratic National Committee, but the Republican National Committee is not affiliated with any college groups. Segal said it’s “crucial” the RNC endorses a collegiate Republican organization, and he believes CRA has potential to be endorsed.

“It would be pretty cool too to see what could happen if both parties have organizations that are endorsed,” Segal said. “I think CRA is closest to that.”

He added the BUCR chapter creates a space for like-minded students to feel comfortable sharing their conservative views on a liberal campus, and CRA’s growth since its founding in 2023 shows the organization’s promise.

“They’re headed in a good direction, and they have the leadership to do it,” Segal said.