StuGov endorses Educational Freedom Project, streamlines club funding

The Boston University Student Government voted to endorse the Educational Freedom Project and provided the Senate information on club funding and bill writing at its Monday night meeting.

Junior Austin Kittrell, a senator for the College of Communication, wrote a bill to support the Educational Freedom Project, a student-led initiative to combat federal rollbacks in funding for research grants and diversity, equity and inclusion projects.

The initiative originally started at Northeastern University but has spread to campuses across Boston, with the goal of holding universities accountable and defending higher education.

At the meeting, Kittrell asked the StuGov Senate to endorse EFP. He said his time working for BU Admissions gave him insight into the obstacles universities face from a federal level.

“Working under admissions, I’ve learned and I’ve gotten insight into a lot of the things that are really hindering our universities and colleges,” Kittrell said. “On a federal level, the DEI rollbacks, the lack of research grants, the funding cuts, we’ve seen everywhere.”

Kittrell also asked StuGov to spread awareness about the Students Rally for Light, Truth and Courage protest the EFP is hosting on Saturday in Back Bay Fens to call Boston area universities to defend their students. EFP is also working on establishing campuswide coalitions with other universities.

“There’s power numbers,” he said. “It takes all of us.”

The bill passed with 25 votes in favor.

Abraham Budson-McQuilken, the president’s chief of staff, said he was glad to see Kittrell propose the EFP endorsement.

“[EFP] helps us work with the wider Boston community and fight for equity, which I think is something Student Government could do more of,” Budson-McQuilken said.

Chief Justice Andrew Taylor introduced a joint event funding request to help clubs with resource allocation and provide more clarity in the process.

“We can’t give money directly to clubs anymore, so this is our stop-gap solution for the time being, and hopefully, this will gear up a lot of questions,” Taylor said.

Each request must detail the participating club, event purpose, materials needed and advertising plans to ensure transparency and proper use of funds, Taylor said.

Approved events are eligible for up to $500 in funding per event. To complete the process, clubs are required to submit invoices and event confirmations, enabling StuGov officers to efficiently process purchases and deliver the necessary materials for the events, Taylor said.

Junior Sef Ashinyo, who attended the meeting, said the workshop made it much less confusing for clubs to request event funding.

He said he wants to bridge the gap between the senators and the students, who typically don’t interact much during the meeting and sit on opposite sides of the room.

Austin Kittrell is currently a news and sports writer for The Daily Free Press. He was not involved in the reporting, writing or editing of this article.