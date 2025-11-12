Let’s stop categorizing ourselves — on books and aesthetics

I can vividly recall the hot summer afternoons in my childhood home.

There, I’d spend hours in my grandmother’s mini library, lying on the cool wooden tiles as the sunlight streamed in and illuminated the dust-lined bookshelves filled with manuscripts, journals and random first editions.

Literature has always been extremely valuable to my family, fostering discussions at the dinner table and serving as a way to reconnect to generations of childhood nostalgia.

Growing up, I’d subconsciously assumed the key milestones that mark an intellectual were the number of books they had read. But lately, I’ve found myself asking what truly defines whether we are deemed “intellectual” or not.

Is it really the books we read or simply the aesthetics and natural qualities that sharpen as time goes on?

While aesthetics are subject to change, literature never loses its standing in the academic setting.

With the cold months encroaching during our loaded academic season, it is hard to find the time to read for pleasure. But somehow, I’ve managed to get through two Fyodor Dostoyevsky novels, the classic “Crime and Punishment” and then the shorter work “Notes From The Underground.”

Dostoyevsky was a 19th-century writer who is largely known for depicting complex psychological themes through flawed but compelling characters. In his books, you immediately get a feel of what the cold streets of St. Petersburg might’ve felt like for both the poor and wealthy, which also delves into one of his larger themes: money — or the lack thereof.

Growing up around my Georgian, post-Soviet Union family members, Russian authors, such as Dostoyevsky, Pushkin and Lermontov, were staple household terms.

So, best believe I felt like I was really connecting with my childhood when I got “Crime and Punishment” on loan from the Boston University library.

Earlier in the year, I read “The Idiot,” another novel of his, and I remember being extremely moved by Dostoyevsky’s ability to depict human relationships as broader themes of life. The story revolves around a young man named “Prince Myshkin,” who is a man of pure heart and goodness, but unfortunately, the world around him isn’t.

So, he is nicknamed “The Idiot” because his purity mirrors the corruption of others. I vividly remember being in my feelings as I advanced through each chapter, seeing how Myshkin’s untainted persona was the central cause of resentment from others.

This past month, I got the chance to expand my palette to “Crime and Punishment” and “Notes From the Underground.” Both of these novels were classic Dostoyevsky. The characters are filled with inner turmoil, broken by the crippling thoughts that reinforce their misery.

Both novels showcased how moral ambiguity plays a large part in how we view the world and, as a result, ourselves. But at some moments, I found myself guilty for wanting to reach for a book that is less dense.

I usually like to keep a balance of hard reads, light reads, fun reads, pleasure reads and beach reads. So, naturally, after reading about the continuous self-inflicted torture of the Eastern European soul, I wanted a break.

But then I was overcome with a sense of inferiority — why couldn’t I just read highly intellectual content all the time?

Growing up with my family valuing dense literature, I didn’t want to come across as if I couldn’t “handle” it.

But it wasn’t about not being able to process the plotlines of the books — my issue was with this feeling of “guilt” I felt from time to time, simply for wanting to read a lighter novel. Maybe I was beginning to get scared to be perceived in any other light than the one I had constructed in my head.

But wait a minute — who said you had to live up to any expectation other than your own?

I began to relate this pressure of exuding a certain image to the emerging “performative” movement.

It is surprising how difficult it is to differentiate between doing something for the public gaze or simply out of enjoyment.

After all, we tend to gaslight ourselves better than anyone. I once convinced myself that I preferred gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan brownies that almost broke my tooth over the traditional fudgy goodness.

Now, nobody forced me to read “Crime and Punishment” or “Notes From the Underground.” I actually enjoyed both in their own right and think — like most of us — that Dostoyevsky is an amazing writer.

I do have a preference towards “The Idiot,” simply because of how sincere the main character is, unlike the complicated lives of the main characters in the latter two I read recently. But overall, everything I’ve read has been out of pleasure and curiosity.

But currently, I am tired of reading about men complaining how hard their lives are because they are too “smart” for the mortal world.

I’ve viewed reading in such a black and white format until now, dismissing some of my reads just because they weren’t “challenging enough.”

Now, I’ve learned that it all comes down to finding pleasure in the process.

Just because I am borrowing the “Twilight” series from the library doesn’t mean I am any less mentally apt at grasping abstract concepts. Sometimes, I enjoy being mentally stimulated by long philosophical dialogue. Other times, I want to giggle and kick my feet when Edward tells Bella he likes to watch her sleep — in an endearing way, of course.

I have so many preferences that are subject to change, and I am not obligated to stick to only one thing. What happened to being a multifaceted human being?

Just like not owning a Nirvana shirt doesn’t mean that you aren’t a fan, enjoying a beach read doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate a classic.

Don’t box yourself into some niche market — like these Trader Joe’s tote bag-wearing, matcha-carrying scary men that stalk Commonwealth Avenue at every waking hour.

You are not a Pinterest board defined by a singular item or an impression.

I can still be on my merry way to fostering my inner intellect without subjecting myself to what society deems “intellectual.”

And on that note, I’m now going to finish “Notes From the Underground” and then proceed to sign out “Twilight New Moon” from the Public Library of Brookline.

Till we meet again,

N.