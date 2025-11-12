BU alum writes audiobook musical ‘Following Jimmy Valentine,’ starring West End performers

After stepping away from music for a decade, Boston University alum Jeff Flaster returned to his first love — and in doing so, found a way to tell his own story through the voice of a century-old jewel thief.

“At the time I started writing it, I was really in need of personal reinvention myself,” he said.

Flaster’s audiobook musical “Following Jimmy Valentine,” based on O. Henry’s short story “A Retrieved Reformation,” will be released Feb. 2, 2026, and features the music of six West End performers.

The play follows notorious jewel thief Jimmy Valentine just as he leaves prison. Though Valentine intends to live a straightforward life, his past decisions persistently haunt him.

While Henry’s story is more than 100 years old, Flaster’s iteration is loosely based on his own life experiences. Both Flaster and his version of Valentine have post traumatic stress disorder after serving in World War I, and beyond that, several characters within the audiobook mirror traits from people close to Flaster, such as his brother and his wife.

“[Valentine] ended up being in the wrong place at the wrong time and serving as a soldier in WWI, and he comes back with what was then called ‘shell shock,’” Flaster said.

Flaster began writing music when he was about 5 years old and continued through his adolescent years. In order to adhere to his parents’ wishes, Flaster studied math at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but continued singing in a campus acapella group.

In the 1990s, Flaster produced three albums while working as a software engineer at Oracle.

After being laid off from his job, Flaster stopped pursuing his passions.

“I lost steam, and I said to myself, ‘Math makes money. Music doesn’t,’ so I stopped writing music,” he said. “For the next 10 years, I devoted myself to first being a programmer and then changing careers and becoming an actuary”

In 2017, Flaster started writing again after seeing his father sing in “Cabaret” in New York City. Inspired by 1930s radio shows “Lone Ranger” and “The Shadow,” Flaster decided to make an audiobook musical and contacted a recording company in London.

“Next thing I knew, I was writing again, and I was attracted to this O. Henry story because I had tried to reinvent myself as a monodimensional person with just one main interest. That failed,” Flaster said. “I was trying to reinvent myself as somebody who could once again do both.”

Ross Berman, the sound designer on the production, said the music used in this story is unique, given it doesn’t often appear in the audio drama genre. To have characters burst into song is a joy, he said.

Berman said he had a positive experience collaborating with Flaster.

“He was very specific. He knew what he wanted. He knew [what] character needs to be in [which] place, so that would allow me the freedom to work,” he said.

Kerry Ellis, the singer who plays Jen Price, said the project was “something quite different” for her and described the recording process as “intense.” Though the actors recorded separately and couldn’t react to other characters, Ellis said she enjoyed it regardless.

“[Flaster] was very present,” she said. “When somebody has such passion for the project that they’re producing, you just feel very honored and grateful to be part of it.”

As the release date approaches, Flaster said he’s looking forward to what’s to come.

“I am, at this point, optimistic about this audiobook,” Flaster said. “We’ve already gotten a lot of good reviews … so I am optimistic about what’s going to happen with this.”