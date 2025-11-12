CFA exhibition ‘Hidden in the Layers’ conveys meaning beneath material form

In an age of instant takes and fleeting images, the quiet act of engaging deeply with art has grown rare. Some works require a closer look.

The Boston University College of Fine Arts exhibition “Hidden in the Layers” opened Oct. 30 and features printmaking, photography and mixed-media works by the school’s faculty and alumni. By using layered imagery, artists inspire reflections on identity, heritage and social issues.

“[Photographs are] layered with the intentions that the initial photographer had. Then, it’s layered with the meaning that a viewer brings to it,” CFA Department of Photography Chair Toni Pepe said. “It’s layered with the context in which you see it.”

Pepe’s work featured in the exhibition touches on themes of gender violence and motherhood. While the idea of motherhood often evokes a quiet, nurturing energy, when looking deeper into Pepe’s prints, she said, her works reveal a more complicated side.

“The imagery shows everything from what you might expect, which is kind of that stoic, nurturing mother, to women in protest and politics and science and health care and the economy and on and on,” Pepe said. “To show that it’s spider webs out into everything.”

By layering images of women found from the Boston Public Library’s special collections with textual components and other forms of media, Pepe connects history with the present. Working with physical media, where each item has its own past, is one aspect of printmaking Pepe finds interesting.

“[I’m] just really into things that have lived a life, like objects and materials that have been held and touched and passed on and written on and folded and stained,” Pepe said. “That’s just something that I’m naturally inclined to collect and bring into my studio and want to work with.”

An interest with layering physical objects is something CFA Chair of Print Media and Photography Lynne Allen also shares. Her work in the exhibition features several textile pieces that were layered with different kinds of cloth and embroidery.

“It’s still printmaking. It’s still layering, but it becomes much more mixed media. It becomes much more textile,” Allen said. “But yet the whole premise of making it is not the medium. It’s the ideas behind what I’m trying to say in the work.”

Allen’s art explores themes surrounding environmental destruction and her Native American heritage. By using objects like packing blankets and beads, she fills her work with intentional symbolism.

“It’s about change. It’s about neglect … And it’s about rewriting history,” she said. “It’s about bringing these things to light, because the same things are happening today, every day.”

The details of how each object is worn, pressed or printed on are what fascinate Allen about the printmaking media. Through this attention to detail, the layers of her work take on more meaning than what initially meets the eye.

Like Allen, CFA Chair of Printmaking Deborah Cornell’s work in the exhibition also explores the bounds of what material the printmaking medium includes. Much of her work involves digital printing, where Cornell creates digital files of her own original artwork to then layer with other virtual mediums.

“Digital printmaking, the way I do it, can also combine with the traditional techniques in various arcane processes,” Cornell said. “We have a lot of capability in printmaking that has been expanded beyond the original vision of the print.”

Some of Cornell’s video prints are played in the gallery with their accompanying audio components. Though these works are not the typical flat-laid prints, pushing the boundaries of the medium is something that excites Cornell.

“When artists work, … we’re open to better and deeper ways of expressing what we’re trying to do,” Cornell said. “A lot of artists are very experimental in that way, and I’d say everybody in the show is experimental in that way.”

By design, each work contains a multitude of different meanings and nuanced emotions. While some themes may be more obvious than others, the art itself is open for all manner of interpretation.

“Layering is conceptual,” Allen said. “There’s hidden meaning. People are never going to know all the meaning that’s in there … and to me, that is the most important.”