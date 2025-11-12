BU professor to lead upcoming Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Benjamin Sovacool, director of the Boston University Institute for Global Sustainability and a professor in BU’s Department of Earth and Environment, is returning to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as a coordinating lead author in the panel’s seventh assessment report.

The IPCC, a United Nations body, is a global organization of experts specializing in “assessing the science related to climate change,” according to its website.

The panel publishes assessments every several years, with input from scientists across 195 countries to detail the current status of climate change. The seventh panel began in July 2023.

Sovacool previously served as a lead author on IPCC’s sixth assessment report in 2022. For AR7, the most recent report in progress, Sovacool joins as a CLA, responsible for coordinating work on major sections of a report such as chapters, according to IGS.

Sovacool served on the Board of Environmental Change and Sustainability from 2022 to May 2025, where he joined the eight-person committee of academic experts and researchers aimed at shaping research on “human impacts of sustainable transitions,” according to BU Today.

IPCC is there to be a “spotlight,” Sovacool said, especially on issues of vulnerability and refugees. He attributed his selection to his history in environmental justice as the panel was looking for ways to “humanize the plight of these disaffected groups.”

There are three working groups within IPCC, and Sovacool will join group two, which leads climate consequence adaptations. Group 1 focuses on foundational climate science, and Group 3 finds ways to mitigate climate problems.

Sovacool said the majority of his expertise lies in Group 3 from his work at the National University of Singapore climate adaptation and resilience in least developed countries.

Adil Najam, an international relations professor who served as a lead author on the third and fourth assessment reports, said the IPCC was a good example of “globally collaborative science and science coming together to try to help policy in understanding really complex problems.”

In 2007, during Najam’s time as a lead author, the IPCC received the Nobel Peace Prize for its work on climate change research.

Jonathan Harris, a senior research fellow at BU’s Global Development Policy Center, described current global climate efforts as a “glass half full, glass half empty situation.”

“The negative side of it is that we are way short of what we should be doing,” Harris said. “The positive side of it is that there is enormous growth in renewable capacity worldwide.”

When BU faculty were first getting recognition in the panel, then BU President Robert Brown was supportive of the school’s growing involvement, said Sovacool, who was hired by Brown. Brown told Sovacool he wanted BU “to be represented in international scientific bodies.”

“This is exactly what President Brown had thought we should be doing,” Sovacool said.

Sovacool said he wants to uphold that initiative set in him by Brown and feature BU’s research conducted in Brown’s time on the upcoming panel.

He also said the IPCC’s mission of energy, justice and equity gives him confidence to move forward in uncertain times in governmental leadership.

“It’s also really nice to be working with a group that is about building peace, doing science [and] minimizing social instability,” he said.

As a CLA, Sovacool said he strives to defend his chapter in front of international governments, although he expects conflict to arise due to growing controversial times.

“Science is supposed to speak truth to power, and sometimes, power doesn’t like the answer,” he said.

Among the political uncertainty, the IPCC mission statement holds strong, as it provides regular assessments of the scientific basis of climate change, including its impacts, future risks and options for adaptation and mitigation.

“Despite President Trump and all of this push against justice, we’re kind of proud of our focus on justice,” Sovacool said. “And we’re not backing down.”