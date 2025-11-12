High school student teams up with BU professor to lift the weight off students’ shoulders

With the need to carry laptops and textbooks across school campuses, students have turned their backpacks into mobile lockers — yet wearing them all day can take a toll on spinal health. Karen Jacobs, a BU professor in the Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, teamed up with Kayla Jackson, a senior at Walpole High School, to address this issue.

Jacobs and Jackson surveyed Walpole High School students, finding that many of them carry backpacks well above the recommended 10% of their body weight.

According to the survey, students at Walpole High School carry backpacks ranging from 7% to 21% of their body weight, with an average weight of 14.3%.

Jackson said one reason for this is that students carry items they no longer need.

“A lot of times people forget to take out some school supplies, or they’re nervous to take out an old test from five weeks ago that probably isn’t super relevant anymore,” Jackson said. “Those materials definitely accumulate and can add a lot more weight to the backpack than would be necessary.”

Additionally, Jackson said none of the survey’s respondents reported using their lockers to store class materials.

“Most of the students, if not all, are wearing their backpacks all the time and then carrying all of their materials all day long, every single day,” she said.

This problem has only grown after the COVID pandemic, as schools have been less frequently asking students to use their lockers, Jackson said.

Jackson said the idea came about because she needed to complete an 80-hour service project to receive her Girl Scout Gold Award. Her inspiration for focusing on backpack usage was based on personal experience, she said.

“When I was in my freshman, sophomore and junior year, I really struggled with my backpack because I carried hundreds of books. I thought I needed so much more than I actually needed,” she said. “This project really hit home for me.”

Jacobs, who serves as Jackson’s mentor for this project, said her concern regarding backpack weight started when she watched a student fall over because their backpack was too heavy.

“He sort of looked like a turtle,” she said. “That made me step back and say, ‘There’s an issue, and we need to address it.’”

With Jacobs’ guidance, Jackson created a schoolwide survey where she asked her peers to weigh their backpacks, answer questions about when they wear them, describe any pain they’ve experienced and their locker usage habits.

Since completing the survey, Jackson and Jacobs have presented their data to parent committees and the local school board. Their results have sparked new conversations about backpack safety, Jackson said.

“A lot of peers, but also a lot of staff members, say that they never really thought about how their backpack could impact their health until they really focused in on it and saw the research we were doing,” Jackson said.

BU sophomore Sarah Altouq said she often fills her backpack with a tablet, laptop and personal care items and carries it all day long, which she said sometimes causes her back and shoulder to hurt.

“People would definitely overlook [this issue] until they actually feel it affecting their health,” she said.

For Jacobs, helping with this project is just one part of her mission to spread backpack awareness. In 1998, Jacobs started International Backpack Awareness Day, which falls on Oct. 27 every year.

For this year’s Backpack Awareness Day, Jackson hosted her own event at Walpole Public Schools, where she held a rally to increase awareness of the issue. She also screened a video announcement across the school system, teaching everyone how to properly wear a backpack.

The next step, Jackson said, is to have a schoolwide backpack clean-out event to clear unnecessary weight in students’ backpacks.

“We’re really trying to get a message out there that a backpack is an important tool as a student, but there are ways of selecting the right backpack that fits you,” Jacobs said.