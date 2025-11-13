When I was packing for my freshman year of college this summer, I grabbed a blank, lined book from the back of my closet, which quite literally has the word “Write” printed on the front. I had no recollection of where this paperback originally came from, but I knew what I wanted to do with it.

My mission? Remember my college years. Future Me will want to know what I was thinking at this time of my life.

Aug. 22, 2025: “Tomorrow is the day my life begins. I’m moving into my dorm at Boston University. It will also be my 19th birthday. I’ll let you know how it goes tomorrow.”

This entry marked the beginning of my college diary adventure, which I decided over the summer I was going to pursue. It was short and simple, though the entries have since become longer and far less surface-level.

When you keep a diary for any length of time, you’ll realize how much you’ve grown when you look at it years or even months later. However, growth is not just the major breakthroughs — it’s also the experiences, big and small, that you haven’t had yet. This can make the entries especially intriguing in retrospect, even if they feel relatively mundane when you write them.

But the truth is most of my entries don’t feel mundane. They hardly ever do — not when I have so many thoughts in my head that require visualization through writing.

For me, keeping a diary is not about chronicling everything that happens to me every day — an idea which overwhelms me. It’s about writing what I feel compelled to write when I put pencil to paper at the end of a long day.

I write about the bizarre dream I had last night, I quote Bo Burnham lyrics for fun and I divulge my insecurities — my diary’s possibilities are limitless. I can write about whatever I feel the urge to get out of my mind in the moment.

Before this, I hadn’t kept a diary since eighth grade — in fact, I forgot I had ever kept one at all until I stumbled across it this summer when I was organizing my room.

I read through it, not knowing whether to laugh at some of Past Me’s witty remarks or cry for the girl I was at the time. Life is always moving, and it’s easy to forget just how different you once were. But there it was, written in my trademark cursive handwriting, for Future Me to see.

Besides finding my eighth grade diary, I became inspired over the summer when I started reading “The Princess Diarist” by Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies. She based the memoir on the diaries she kept during the filming of the first “Star Wars” in 1976.

She wrote her diary during filming, having no idea that this space movie she was filming — which made her wear an unusual, though now iconic, hairstyle — would become a cultural phenomenon and a staple of so many childhoods, including my own.

I imagine that Carrie Fisher’s discovery of her diaries from when she was 19 was a severe dilation of my own experience. For her, it was the effect of reading your own words four decades later — instead of just four years. I can only imagine what that must have felt like for her.

Moreover, the memoir confirmed for me that you truly have no idea the significance of the moment in which you’re living. Diaries are made all the more significant as a result of their surrounding context, on both the historical and personal levels.

My eighth grade diary captured my frustration with the state of the world in 2020 and 2021, particularly with the pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Nowadays, my current diary hears about my concerns with the rise of political violence in the United States.

I confided in my eighth grade diary about my sadness — a feeling I now know resulted from depression. My current diary doesn’t receive those types of remarks, but hears instead about my classic college girl problems, mixed in with the occasional angst that life brings to everyone.

As I change, the world changes, and vice versa. My diaries are the only place where experiences become tangible, more than in my phone’s camera roll or any digital device.

Because the truth is, my diary is one of my best friends. It acts as a trusted confidant, a companion whose job is to listen. I even gave it a name à la Anne Frank’s diary, “Kitty.”

My diary’s name is a secret, as are most of the things I write in it, with the exception of the details and excerpts I’ve willingly revealed for this article.

The blank pages come alive with my words, as raw feelings transform into something concrete. It allows me to understand my feelings better and see how I change over time.

When I read the entries since arriving at BU, I already feel like I’ve grown in so many ways, and I hope I never stop growing.

Nov. 7, 2025: “I finally figured out the topic of my first Freep article! I’ll be writing about why keeping a diary is a good idea. Thank you for being my muse for this.”

And so you will, Past Me. So you will.