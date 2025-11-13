Grammy nominations never make any sense: That’s the whole point | On the Record

A star-studded line-up of artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii and Chappel Roan announced the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards Friday.

There were some expected nods — Kendrick Lamar led with nine nominations, a rather predictable outcome after he nabbed several major awards for “Not Like Us” last year. Jack Antonoff, credited as a producer on both Carpenter’s album “Man’s Best Friend” and Lamar’s album “GNX,” should also anticipate a big night after garnering seven nominations.

Among the more glaring nominations were two in the “Record of the Year,” category, both — although it hurts to say — from artists I like. Billie Eilish’s “Wildflower,” a song off her 2024 album “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” was nominated in a strange loophole maneuver.

Although “Hit Me Hard and Soft” earned seven nominations last year after its release in May 2024, “Wildflower,” which was technically released as a single in early 2025, made it eligible for a nomination this year.

I’ve got a bad feeling this is to make up for the fact that Eilish took home no awards last year. However, the more egregious nomination is for Doechii’s “Anxiety,” which the artist originally released on YouTube in 2019 before officially releasing it as a single in 2025.

Aside from the fact that “Anxiety” disappoints me every time it plays on the radio — I always assume the song is “Somebody That I Used to Know” due to the intro — it’s frustrating that receiving nominations is often about playing the “game” right. And sometimes, that means recycling old music instead of producing new work, which probably would have been good enough for a nomination, in its own right.

But no category creates more yearly controversy than “Best New Artist,” which, without fail, nominates someone who released their first album or EP so long ago that to deem them a “new artist” is an affront to the word “new.”

This year’s nominee that fits that bill is The Marías, a band whose work I love. Their first EP came out in 2017, almost a decade ago. I’m assuming they were nominated because “Submarine,” their release from 2024, received critical acclaim and is by far their most popular record thus far. So why not do them the justice of a “Best Alternative Music Album” nomination instead?

The answer to that question — and to all of the questions one might have about the Grammys — is recognizing that part of the show’s charm is that they never quite get it right. The Recording Academy’s only predictable quality is that it is constantly making unpredictable decisions. Maybe that’s why I keep coming back after all these years of disappointment.

With the introduction of randomized ballots for this year’s awards, a change from the traditional ballots that list artists in alphabetical order, I had really hoped the nominees would represent a broader scope of great music that came out this year, with more genres featured in contention for “the big three” — “Album of the Year,” “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

So many great records — my personal picks being Dijon’s “Baby” and FKA Twigs’ “EUSEXUA” — were overlooked for top prizes. Perhaps I was overeager in my assumption that randomized ballots would solve the Grammys problems. But a girl can dream.

Maybe it’s time to accept that this is how the Grammys will always be, and our expectations should be permanently lowered. I prefer the theory that the disappointing Grammy nominations often strengthen our appreciation for the great artists. Even if that’s not true, I’m coming out this year’s nominations with my glass still half full.