BU College Republicans president says he called ICE to ‘detain these criminals’ at Allston Car Wash

The president of Boston University College Republicans wrote on X he called the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requesting it detain employees at Allston Car Wash, the site of a Nov. 4 raid where nine employees were arrested.

“I’ve been calling ICE for months on end. This week they finally responded to my request to detain these criminals,” BUCR President Zac Segal posted Nov. 7 above a Boston.com article about the ICE raid.

Segal declined to comment Thursday morning.

“As someone who lives in the neighborhood, I’ve seen how American jobs are being given away to those with no right to be here. Pump up the numbers!” Segal’s post concludes.

BUCR did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

The nine detained employees all had work permits, Allston Car Wash Manager Jose Barrera told Boston.com.

Barrera said around 22 federal agents arrived at the Cambridge Street car wash holding subpoenas, but agents began arresting employees before they could retrieve their documents from the locker room, Barrera told Boston.com.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.