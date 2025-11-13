Suffering as strategy: Trump’s bullying tactics and the pain of democratic capitulation | Beyond the Ballot

The Democratic Party finally reaped victory last week, with sweeping wins in key gubernatorial races and the critical New York City mayoral election. But just as Democrats began to savor the rewards of their victories, the shocking shutdown reversal, which would end the largest government shutdown in United States’ history, hurled the party back into a political flurry.

This decision is especially shocking given the Democrats’ recent strides on affordability and growing national opposition to President Donald Trump. Notably, the eight Democrats who voted to end the shutdown are centrist members who are insulated from reelection battles until at least 2028.

The pain of the shutdown has been felt across America, with more than 40 million people losing SNAP benefits, essential federal employees going without pay and widespread flight disruptions.

Even after weeks of public suffering, Democrats capitulated to a shutdown deal nearly identical to the one Senate Majority Leader John Thune floated a month ago.

Although the agreement includes a reversal of Trump’s extensive layoffs and schedules a mid-December vote on Affordable Care Act subsidies, it ultimately only guarantees Americans short-term relief.

This agreement comes barely a week after the Democratic Party appeared to be quasi-united in its fight against Trump and in pushing for the extension of ACA subsidies.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn, suggested his constituents were willing to wait a bit longer.

“It would be very strange for the American people to have weighed in, in support of Democrats standing up and fighting for them,” Murphy said in an interview with The Associated Press, “and then, within days, for us to surrender without achieving any of the things we’ve been fighting for.”

Recent polling showed Democrats won largely on the optics of the shutdown. Polls from Reuters Ipsos and CNBC both showed Americans blamed Republicans and Trump for the shutdown by roughly 50% and largely supported health insurance subsidies.

Furthermore, on the subject of optics, Trump’s indifference couldn’t be clearer. While his administration battled to slash SNAP benefits in court, he hosted a lavish dinner party at Mar-a-Lago.

According to a CNN poll, Trump’s approval rating amid the government shutdown dropped to 37% — its lowest level to date.

But after weeks of public frustration that had Republicans on the losing side of the shutdown, Democrats surrendered the very leverage they had worked to build. While the shutdown partly aimed at preserving ACA subsidies, it also acted as an intentional power struggle against Trump.

Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, claimed Monday on MSNBC, “Standing up to Donald Trump didn’t work … It actually gave him more power.”

This ceding of power comes despite consistent polling and a series of landslide elections that clearly reflected public sentiment towards Trump and the GOP. It also points to a fundamental issue within some of the Senate Democratic caucus — a normalization of Trump’s bullying tactics.

Trump’s strong-arm methods exceed normality — they erode the institutions and values that make our democracy.

Though the shutdown rooted itself in a fight against authoritarianism, deep divisions resurfaced between centrist and more liberal Democrats over how much pain is worth bearing to confront Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing a majority of the Democratic backlash. In a Nov. 10 interview with CNN, Sen. Ro Khanna, D-CA, called for Chuck Schumer to “step aside as the majority leader.”

Schumer has faced significant backlash for both declining to support a candidate in the New York City mayoral race and for leadership failures that led 15% of Senate Democrats to vote against him in the new shutdown deal.

He continues to be the culmination of someone who just doesn’t get it, a sentiment that goes further than Schumer — it also highlights the overall lack of awareness by establishment Democrats.

This is where the Democratic Party is divided.

Many establishment Democrats have shown a constant tendency to play it “safe” for their donors and super PACs, rather than take on big corporate interests.

The other wing of the Democratic Party, led mostly by Bernie Sanders, is a social democratic movement fueling the rise of candidates like Zohran Mamdani and Graham Platner. What they all have in common is a shared vision to take on the oligarchy and fight for structural transformation within our government.

The failures of Democratic leaders like Schumer only underscore the urgent need for change within the party. Establishment Democrats who continue to enable Trump’s attacks on Americans should face serious primary challenges.

Now more than ever, we must hold our leaders accountable and remain steadfast in the fight against authoritarianism.





