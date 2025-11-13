Raised by the city, ready for the world | Thinking Out Loud

Having lived in Hong Kong, Singapore and New York City, I am undeniably a city girl. I didn’t grow up in a three-story mansion with a big backyard. I grew up in high-rise apartments with the city as my backyard. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

The city — its people, its busyness, its vibrancy — raised me, and continues to do so.

Living in a city doesn’t just make a person street-smart — it makes them world-smart. Urban life exposes its residents to the real world, shaping them into well-rounded individuals.

City people observe the full spectrum of humanity every day, crossing paths with people of every race, religion and background. Multiple languages are spoken on every block as the cuisines from various countries satiate stomachs. Cultural diversity pulses through the city air.

According to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, 57% of Americans say racial and ethnic diversity is “very good” for the country, while another 20% say it’s “somewhat good.” Evidently, the 57% are a majority who clearly recognize the benefits of multicultural environments, such as those found in big cities.

Not to mention, however, cities are also home to massive wealth gaps and segregation. Yet, within that imbalance lies an unspoken unison. City people might not live equally, but they coexist.

Even in less populated cities, 66% of Americans report being satisfied with the racial mix in their area, suggesting that the exposure of diversity instills a sense of acceptance and respect.

At the end of the day, urbanites share their home — the city. They all walk the same streets and breathe the same air. That shared experience, even when divided, connects city people more than living in a bubble ever could.

In the suburbs, particularly among the copy-and-paste houses within gated communities, life feels smaller. Everyone is of the same social status, entangled in country clubs and other social memberships. These neighborhoods thrive off exclusivity and gossip. Everyone knows each other and is in each other’s business.

When such townsfolk only interact with others of the same caliber, how can they form a connection with someone different? Sure, there may be some level of sympathy, but I believe that a genuine, shared understanding is hard to establish.

As a result, these two worlds clash when dissonance and discomfort get in the way. And naturally, how can they not? The uncommon blooms above the surface while the commonalities are unable to sprout.

City life, in contrast, immerses its residents into the unknown until it becomes second nature.

Take public transportation, for example — both a basic life skill and an art in itself. Knowing the direction of multiple train routes and where to transfer lines are both essential geographical skills that one carries with them.

Nonetheless, public transportation also delivers many wrong turns and delays. But that’s the whole point.

City life is a metaphor for how the world works — a microcosm of life as a whole. Life is unfair, and things go wrong all the time. Painstakingly, the city forces its residents into such problems in order to teach patience and problem-solving. In hindsight of enduring and combating these challenges so frequently, I believe urbanites are prepared for a great deal of real-world struggles they will face in the future.

On a larger scale, city people have all seen each other in those fleeting moments of highs and lows — through early morning rush hours and late nights out.

Witnessing so many lives in such a shared space fosters an understanding of perspectives beyond one’s own. City people learn to pay attention to the subtle details about others’ emotions and stories as they walk down streets and under traffic lights together.

And boy, do we city people walk — for hours on end. A 45-minute walk? That’s nothing.

As we strut, the city is not only a spectacle of skyscrapers and billboards. Every step through crowded sidewalks, across intersections or into subway stations is a constant lesson in observation and coexistence.

Yes, urban life is chaotic, dirty, loud and at times unsafe. But come on, does anything exciting ever happen in a perfect world? No. The imperfections are what shape a city’s identity and what make it unique.

And I know this because the imperfections in the cities I was raised in taught me to see humanity before fear and understanding before judgment.

Without a doubt, being a city girl gives me the ability to see the beauty in everyone and everything, as I face the world without flinching.





