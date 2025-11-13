Women’s soccer rakes in season awards, thrives in conference play despite loss in final

Despite a slow 3-4-3 start by the end of September, the Boston University women’s soccer team turned its season around, ending as the runner-up in the Patriot League Tournament with an 11-5-3 record.

Coming into the season, excitement surrounded the Terriers. The defending champions earned first place in the 2025 Patriot League Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll and swept the individual preseason awards.

Senior forward Margy Porta won Patriot League Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year, while senior midfielder Giulianna Gianino, senior defender Helene Tyburczy and sophomore goalkeeper Bridget Carr won Preseason Player of the Year awards at their respective positions.

Due to this excitement, the Terriers’ early struggles came unexpectedly. Carr missed nearly the entire month of September, which raised uncertainty about the team’s goalkeeping. During this time, BU allowed seven goals while scoring a mere four goals of their own through four games.

“Non-conference play is always a bunch of changes, and you’re trying different things out. So, it’s a lot of tactical adjustments,” BU Head Coach Megan Burke said about the team’s slow start. “You’re trying to figure out what works and what sticks.”

Soon enough, the team figured out what works. The Terriers opened up conference play against Navy on Sept. 20 and went 7-1-1 in Patriot League play — marking seven consecutive wins. Throughout BU’s final six games of the regular season, Carr did not allow any goals while her teammates notched an impressive total of 19 goals.

“We’ve grown so much confidence by keeping clean sheets over the past stretch of games,” Burke said.

The Terriers then moved on to the Patriot League postseason. As the No. 1 seed, they bypassed the first round of the playoffs, proceeding directly to the semifinals. BU triumphed against No. 5 seed Lafayette in the semifinals, winning 4-0 in a thrilling game but ultimately fell 3-2 to No. 2 seed Army West Point in the championship Sunday.

In the Terriers’ two postseason appearances, junior forward Ava Maguire had a particularly outstanding performance.

“She’s so capable of driving at defenders and using her pace as an advantage,” Burke said of Maguire. “That’s where goals came from.”

After scoring twice against Lafayette, Maguire tallied one goal and one assist against Army. She credited Gianino and sophomore midfielder Olivia Avellar for their assists on her first goal.

“I found a lot of success out wide in that first part of the second half,” Maguire said following the win over Lafayette.

Gianino had an amazing season. She led the Patriot League with 11 assists and ranked second in points with 25, earning a selection as 2025 Patriot League Midfielder of the Year and first team All-Patriot League honors.

Gianino is just one of BU’s star seniors. The Patriot League named Tyburczy as 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, and she earned first-team All-Patriot League honors alongside Porta and senior midfielder Mackenzie Stickelman. Senior defender Morgan Weaver obtained the second-team All-Patriot League honors.

“The seniors have given so much to this program on all sides of the ball and just off the field,” Burke said following the loss to Army. “I’m so excited to see what they do outside of soccer and outside of college, but [I’m] just so grateful that our paths crossed and so proud of what they gave this team.”

Burke herself had a highly-acclaimed season after earning 2025 Patriot League Coach of the Year — the same year she was promoted to head coach.

Burke said making the Patriot League championship is an “expectation and a standard” at the BU women’s soccer program.

“I’m very happy and proud of what we had to accomplish to get here,” Burke said. “But at the end of the day, we want to win.”

While the Terriers certainly would’ve loved to win their championship game against Army, their season was impressive nonetheless — the accolades speak for themselves.