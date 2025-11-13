Politics or performative professionalism? | Editorial

And so the crime log of 2025 continues.

By now, you’re probably well aware that on Oct. 19, France’s crown jewels were looted from the Louvre Museum in Paris. Eight items were purloined, valued at a whopping sum of $102 million, including a crown worn by Empress Engénie, wife of Napoleon III.

Following the heist, the Associated Press circulated a photo of the dapper “detective” supposedly on the case. Dressed in a waistcoat and fedora, clutching an umbrella in hand, he looked straight out of “Sherlock Holmes” or 1940s film noir. The photo became an instant viral sensation — propelled by a post on X by journalist Melissa Chen that has amassed nearly 6 million views.

“Actual shot (not AI!) of a French detective working the case of the French Crown Jewels that were stolen from the Louvre in a brazen daylight robbery,” Chen wrote.

Shortly after Chen posted the tweet, AP News revealed the “detective” had no legitimate correlation to the Louvre investigation at all. In fact, an estimated 100 real detectives are working collectively to piece together the heist that shocked the world — one that has been labeled a “terrible failure” by the director of the Louvre.

The anonymous “man” was later identified as 15-year-old Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux from Rambouillet, France. Oblivious to the covert operation that had occurred, Delvaux and his family made the journey to visit the Louvre. He was photographed when asking the police beside him why the museum was closed.

Drawing inspiration from fictional detectives, Delvaux began dressing in this manner less than a year ago. But social media had already taken off with the narrative.

Of course, Deveux’s case is rather harmless, but perhaps this example of mistaken identity is emblematic of the world we inhabit today — one where presentation trumps actual preparation. The difference, however, is that when a focus on image seeps into politics and law enforcement, accountability is often replaced by appearances.

Today, our society is littered with illusions of authority. The United States specifically has mastered the art of performative professionalism, which has become all the more evident in our current political landscape — in much more dangerous ways than before.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers cloak harm under the guise of their badges and uniforms signaling authority. Today, more than 20,000 ICE agents, accused cowards and racists, lurk in predominantly Latino communities, masking themselves for the purpose of preventing “doxing, which can (and has) placed them and their families at risk,” according to ICE.

ICE is actively endangering individuals and separating families in the name of preserving national security, according to its mission. Despite claiming to be protecting themselves, ICE agents are masking their identities to prevent consequences for their crimes.

Mothers and fathers have been thrown to the ground in front of their children. Peaceful protesters have been teargassed, choked, punched and severely injured in risky car maneuvers.

Motivated by the Trump administration’s nationalist rhetoric and unwavering immigration stance, a record number of 107,000 detainees could be held in ICE custody by January 2026, doubling the average number of migrants held per day in detention facilities by any prior presidential administration.

This isn’t ICE “just doing their job.”

Eric Balliet, a former federal agent who led investigations regarding misconduct of force for ICE, recalled in an interview with CBS News, “This isn’t policing and law enforcement as I practiced it for 25 years.”

What’s changed is the sense of entitlement endowed by the current administration and attire worn by these officers to elide accountability while overriding humanity and basic human decency.

But performative professionalism is not limited to ICE — it’s prevalent in every political department and sphere.

Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York and defeated independent candidate in the 2025 New York City mayoral election, donned the look of thought leadership during his campaign to proclaim he would prioritize delivering a “safe New York City.”

One has got to wonder: What’s more unsafe than empowering a man who has been credibly accused of sexual harassment by 13 women? Perhaps, in the name of transparency, Cuomo should have just presented himself as he behaves — like a pig in a tailored suit.

If a boy who simply likes to be chic can be assigned the title of lead detective in a monumental heist by the media, then maybe dressing the part is all it really takes these days. Who’s to say our money shouldn’t go toward investing in our wardrobes rather than our education, in which the cost is constantly rising?

So, if you ever find yourself in a scenario where you’re asked what a faux detective, 20,000 ICE agents and Andrew Cuomo have to do with each other, just remember that sometimes costumes can in fact, but unfortunately, cover for qualification.

This Editorial was written by Opinion Co-Editor Anjola Odukoya.






