Worry won’t help you — or your future | A Piece of Mae’s Mind

The time change hit me hard, as I’m sure it hit most of you. When I get out of my last class on some days, it seems like it’s nighttime — yet it’s really only 4:45 p.m. But this jump forward in time, the weather getting colder and the semester really heating up takes a toll on us.

This week’s poem, by Pulitzer Prize winner Mary Oliver titled “I Worried,” really spoke to me, as the feelings of the world and the semester have been weighing on me. As always, I encourage you to read it aloud.

“I worried a lot. Will the garden grow, will the rivers

flow in the right direction, will the earth turn

as it was taught, and if not how shall

I correct it?

Was I right, was I wrong, will I be forgiven,

can I do better?

Will I ever be able to sing, even the sparrows

can do it and I am, well,

hopeless.

Is my eyesight fading or am I just imagining it,

am I going to get rheumatism,

lockjaw, dementia?

Finally I saw that worrying had come to nothing.

And I gave it up. And took my old body

and went out into the morning,

and sang.”

Throughout this poem, Oliver explores the little things she consistently worries about. It’s very easy for us, especially in college, to be constantly worrying about everything around us. We’re the youth — people are looking to us for the future, to see what we are capable of. But the majority of the time, we still don’t know what we want to do.

As class registration happens and we plan the next four months of our lives, there’s this overwhelming shadow of, “Is this really what I want?”

And as much as people say that college is your time to explore and try new things, it’s hard not to feel like the time goes by very quickly, and there isn’t enough time to try everything you want to do.

This creates a stressful environment for a lot of us. Worrying about all of these things while going to classes, studying, working and participating in extracurriculars — things we feel are important in college — leads us very quickly to burning out.

While it is our futures we’re worrying about and working for, there is really only so much that is in our control. We are still young, and we do have time — even if these moments in college feel sped up.

Another aspect we get in our heads about is the fear of making mistakes. It is a part of life to mess up. Being part of a prestigious school sometimes makes it difficult for us to accept that it’s okay to mess up.

The fear of making mistakes will do nothing but hold you back and add to your stress and worries. And what good is worrying about things you have no control over?

When we fall into a state of burnout and mental exhaustion, it often comes from putting too much energy into things we get no reward from. It would serve us better if we let go and let our worries play out the way they will.

In moments of tumult like these, the idea that everything happens for a reason tends to comfort me the most. Acknowledging that situations are out of your control often lifts a weight off you, even just for a moment.

Sometimes it’s hard, but you must sit back and let things happen. Dwelling on the past and worrying about the future will do nothing for you.

The world is harsh — we do not need to be mean and punish ourselves for things that we cannot control. Instead, we should take our worries, let them go and embrace the unknown.

We can plan out our lives all we want, but the world will change — and likely so will our desires. The more you worry about things you cannot control, the more you miss out on the things you have the power to accomplish.

Life is happening all around you. Don’t let the little things distract you from everything you can experience when you live in the now.