The complicated art of forgiveness

We first learn about forgiveness when we are young. When a kid hurts you on the playground or calls you a name in class, the teacher comes between you two, asks the other kid to apologize, asks us to forgive them and we quickly forget about what happened.

But as we get older, forgiveness becomes a complicated choice.

On one hand, we are told that forgiveness is a powerful tool — how mature it is to forgive someone, how it’s the only way to help you move on and how grudges cause more harm than good. We hear religious sayings, such as “forgive the sinner, not the sin,” or spiritual beliefs about forgiveness bringing good karma.

But, on the other hand, we hear self-help platitudes that promote zero tolerance for human imperfections, such as cutting off someone over the simplest mistakes. We are told we must do all this to uphold our own moral righteousness or to further weaponize therapeutic beliefs surrounding boundaries or personal “peace.”

All this leads us to wonder what forgiveness is and why we choose to do it in the first place.

Everyone has their motives when it comes to forgiveness. We can see it as a necessary step to allow us to move on from a conflict. It can be seen as the only way to repair and preserve a relationship. It can be used as a quick bandage to speed up the process of getting peace.

Sometimes there are external reasons — we don’t want to cause drama and disrupt group dynamics, we don’t want to be alone, or we want to be seen as the “bigger person.” We can even weaponize forgiveness, arguing that we have forgiven someone for their past mistakes, so they must forgive us for our current ones.

Most of these motives aren’t healthy, but they are human. Through our relationships with our family, partners and friends, forgiveness allows us to understand what we want from these relationships and if they are worth saving.

Sometimes we first learn about forgiveness in the context of our family. Emotional gaps between generations lead to parents not acknowledging past mistakes or siblings who weaponize their insecurities and experiences, which leads to resentment in adulthood.

Sometimes forgiveness between family can be beautiful and allows us to grow and heal old wounds. Other times, forgiving a family member seems more like a duty than a choice. We have all heard some version of the message that we must forgive someone because they are family — as if shared DNA cancels out harmful behaviors.

It doesn’t.

Instead, we should learn to forgive family when they show accountability and a willingness to change.

Without that, what’s the point?

It just leads us to carry unnecessary emotional baggage that we pass down to future generations.

Discussions around forgiveness in friendships can get overlooked, but for most people, platonic connections are some of the most intimate relationships. I’ve had friends whom I consider to be the loves of my life, and I also have old friends who have caused me to feel the worst pain I’ve ever felt.

But like every other relationship, no friendship is perfect. There can be miscommunications, misunderstandings and conflicts. But real lasting friendships require some maintenance. Forgiveness can be a powerful tool to restore and strengthen our bonds. At the same time, deep conversations can show incompatibility, and we realize some friendships aren’t meant to last.

When someone we care about hurts us, we want to do everything possible to fix the relationship — but some betrayals are so deep that there’s no use. And when that happens, is forgiveness really a healthy choice?

I know these two friends who are always in constant conflict. Friend One is, at times, needy and expects too much from someone who always falls short of every expectation. Friend Two, on the other hand, is bad at commitment and can be unaware of how their actions affect others. I always hear about their never-ending cycles of plans, fights and reconciliation, and I wonder why Friend One continues to put up with this.

In their dynamic, I see how forgiveness can sometimes work against us. It can lead us to being trapped in a dynamic where our needs are constantly minimized. When someone knows that every harm they cause is going to be met with our unconditional forgiveness, they see no reason to change.

Where forgiveness gets even more complex is in our romantic relationships. We hear that forgiveness is proof of a true commitment, and “real couples” work through their hardships.

But at times, this type of unwavering forgiveness can be romanticized.

We ignore red flags and think wrongdoings are normal. We forgive our partner not because they deserve it but because we are too scared to admit the relationship isn’t healthy. I’ve had friends who have forgiven partners because they are scared of being lonely or because they hope their partner will revert back to the person they once loved.

They forgive and hope for a change that will never come.

Yet, when there is healthy forgiveness between two partners, it can be beautiful. They can acknowledge the harm caused, be honest with where the relationship stands, adjust behaviors or attitudes and then move on. It enriches intimacy and strengthens trust in the relationship.

Something that I’m still learning is that forgiveness is never mandatory. Sometimes distance is the correct choice. Sometimes forgiveness doesn’t lead to reconciliation — or it’s completely unnecessary.

I spent a whole month after my breakup working to forgive a truly terrible ex. I wasted hours and money on therapy sessions where I decoded every action of his and repeated mottos, like “hurt people hurt people,” to understand why he did the things he did.

During my last conversation with him, he proceeded to claim that he didn’t remember any of the wrong that he did, and blamed me for causing the “distance” between us. After some back and forth, he eventually sent a “my bad” text to show his most sincere apologies.

In that moment, I finally realized that he was an awful guy, that our relationship was always awful and that forgiveness wasn’t going to fix anything. If a relationship has always been bad, then there is no reason to waste energy trying to forgive the other person. You can just become indifferent and move on with your life.

Not forgiving someone doesn’t make you a resentful, cold person — it makes you someone who knows their worth.

Forgiveness can be compassionate, but it can also be cruel. It can be simple, but it can be messy. It’s not a one-size-fits-all decision, but one that changes with every relationship. At its best, forgiveness allows us to grow and heal from our pain, keeping us from losing faith in each other.

Sometimes, a simple “I forgive you” can be the most powerful thing we can say.