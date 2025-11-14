‘I don’t want him on my campus’: BU community demands administrative action after BUCR president says he called ICE to raid Allston Car Wash

The Boston University community is calling for administrative action after the BU College Republicans president claimed in an X post last week that he called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, requesting for the organization to detain workers at Allston Car Wash, the site of a Nov. 4 raid that resulted in the arrests of nine employees.

“I’ve been calling ICE for months on end. This week they finally responded to my request to detain these criminals,” BUCR President Zac Segal posted Nov. 7 above a Boston.com article about the raid.

Todd Pomerleau, an immigration attorney representing the nine employees detained by ICE, said the Allston Car Wash has been “effectively shut down for a week.”

“I don’t see Americans lining up, filling out applications to do car details,” he said.

All nine detainees argued the stops and seizures were illegal, and five bond hearings are scheduled for next week, Pomerleau said.

“The laws are complicated, but all nine of these people came here fighting hard for the American dream,” he said. “They’re left living a dystopian nightmare.”

Junior Vijay Fisch, vice president of the BU Prison Outreach Initiative, said Segal’s actions caused “immense” harm on a number of community members, and he wants Segal “to feel shame.”

“[He’s] torn apart and disrupted and destroyed the lives of not just the nine individuals who were arrested and detained on that day, but also dozens of other people, their friends, their family, their coworkers,” Fisch said.

Sophomore Colin Sharpe, a member of BUCR, said he supports Segal’s decision to call ICE. Segal’s actions are “totally within the balance of the law,” Sharpe said.

“It’s a bit ridiculous that people are mad at him for using a tipping service that the federal government set up,” he said.

BUCR planned to host guest speaker Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, Thursday night, but the group canceled the event shortly before it began. Members of Back Bay Young Democratic Socialists of America arrived ahead of time, prepared to protest.

Several student groups, students and BU alumni have condemned Segal’s actions and called upon the University to respond.

In a Thursday Instagram post by The Daily Free Press about Segal’s tweet, students tagged the University’s main Instagram account along with accounts for the Questrom School of Business — the BU college in which he studies — and the track and field and cross country team — of which Segal is a member.

Several comments on the post also questioned Segal’s U.S. citizenship. Segal grew up in London, U.K. but is originally from Miami Beach, according to a 2024 Facebook post.

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley declined to comment on behalf of the University.

Senior Angela Choi, an immigrant from South Korea who recently obtained U. S. citizenship, said she was “extremely appalled” when she saw Segal’s post on X.

“I was not only extremely saddened and horrified, but just taken back by how severe hate and violence towards immigrants have become, especially in the city of Boston,” she said. “I chose BU to come to a safe and inclusive place.”

Choi said she hopes BU administration makes a statement in support of the University’s first generation immigrant population and holds Segal accountable.

“I don’t want him on my campus,” she said.

BBYDSA, who reopened their sanctuary campus campaign Nov. 6 following the Allston ICE raid, demanded Segal be reprimanded in a statement posted on Instagram Thursday.

“This is the exact behavior BU administration promotes when they do not accept our demands for a Sanctuary Campus,” the statement reads. “We know that BU won’t punish the actions of this racist scum, yet we DEMAND he be reprimanded.”

Fisch said Segal’s actions emphasize the need for BU to adapt demands listed in the sanctuary campus initiative, including training staff and BU Police Department officers on what to do if ICE shows up on campus.

“BU can’t necessarily change the mind of this individual, but we need to do everything we can to protect our students,” he said.

Associate Professor of Political Science Spencer Piston said he doesn’t believe Segal should be punished but said there is an “imbalance” in how BU administration handles matters of free speech.

“I’m really wary of granting BU administration power over student speech and political action,” he said. “I would prefer that they respond to this moment by revoking their prior politically repressive decisions against antiracist students and committing to cease that repression in the future.”

Sharpe, who said he has worked alongside undocumented immigrants before, said calling ICE is not “cruel.”

“I love the ICE tip hotline,” he said. “I think everyone should use it.”

Piston, who teaches race and policing, said he thinks of ICE as a “lawless organization.”

“It does do some law enforcement, but for the most part, it wields, exceeds and violates the law in service of racialized authoritarian terror.”

Sophomore Caitlin Smith, social media director for BU College Democrats, said BUCD will not be collaborating with BUCR “for the forthcoming future.”

“This country was built by immigrants for immigrants, and it was very abhorrent to see what [Segal] had said and written,” she said.

BridgeToBU, the Student Government executive board, emphasized its commitment to protecting international students in a statement posted on Instagram Thursday. The executive board wrote it will continue calling for the BU administration to outline a clear plan of action to protect international students, direct resources to supporting affected students and create spaces to celebrate contributions of international students and staff.

“No student or member of our institution should ever feel targeted on the basis of who they are, where they come from, or their immigration status,” the statement reads. “Today, it is evident and imperative that we must collectively work to unite and protect our student body.”

Fisch said Segal’s call to ICE likely caused the detainees to be sent back to countries they left “out of fear for their lives.”

“In all likelihood, that BU student, Zac Segal, will have led to the bodily harm or death of some of these folks,” Fisch said.

Sophomore Lucy Johnson said although she was not surprised by the post, she found it “disheartening.”

“Having the audacity to go ahead and call ICE about people and ruin their livelihood … and posting about it is just a really terrible, unempathetic thing to do,” she said.

BU alum Andy Cohen, a radio and television personality, spoke out against Segal in the comment section of The Daily Free Press Instagram.

“I lived in Allston from Sophomore-senior years and loved the diversity. This clown should be ashamed of himself,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the post, Fisch said he is scared at “how pervasive white supremacy is.”

“It feels foreign, but it is here,” he said. “It is on campus. It is in our classrooms.”

Sana Muneer contributed to the reporting of this article.